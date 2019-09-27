COLLINSVILLE — Kolten Allphin won’t soon forget his first game at quarterback for Collinsville.
With his team’s offense struggling in the first half Friday night, Allphin took over and put the Cardinals on the scoreboard with a fourth-down touchdown pass, then added a pair of TD runs in the second half as No. 9 Collinsville rallied from behind twice to claim a 28-20 victory against No. 8 Claremore in the District 5A-4 opener for both teams.
Before a homecoming crowd at Sallee Field, the Cardinals (3-1) churned out 336 yards rushing, led by Jeran Seabolt, who had 168 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
After Claremore (1-3) piled up 228 yards of total offense in building a 14-7 lead by halftime, the Cardinals defense responded, allowing the Zebras just 108 yards and six points in the second half.
Allphin, a senior, finished with 114 yards rushing on 14 carries in his debut behind center.
“We knew that we needed to run the football to beat Claremore,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said about his decision to insert Allphin at quarterback after starter Baylor Weathers threw an early interception. “A quarterback who can run provides misdirection.”
Allphin had just 34 yards rushing in the first half, and it was with his arm, not his feet, that he had the biggest impact in the first two quarters.
With Collinsville facing a fourth-and-13 from the Zebras’ 30-yard line with just under five minutes remaining before halftime, Allphin bobbled a snap from center but recovered and had the presence of mind to look downfield and find Gage Tacker behind the Claremore secondary for an unlikely TD.
“We drew up that play earlier this week,” Allphin said. “I knew the play was coming.”
Allphin’s TD pass knotted the game at 7-7 and provided a jumpstart for the Cardinals offense.
“We just had to settle down,” Allphin said. “We were flat to start the game. I just tried to keep the team calm.”
Claremore had taken an early lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Charlie Murdock to wide receiver Dylan Kedzior.
That same combination clicked again for the Zebras just 3 seconds before halftime when the two hooked up on a 2-yard TD pass to give Claremore a seven-point advantage at the intermission.
But Collinsville’s rushing attack, led by Seabolt and Allphin, took over in the second half.
Midway through the third quarter, and one play after Allphin had left the game after absorbing a hard tackle, Weathers came back to hand the ball off to Seabolt, who zoomed up the middle untouched for a 38-yard TD that tied the game 14-14.
“Our coaches told us at halftime that the more physical team would win the game,” Allphin said. “We were the more physical team.”
On its ensuing possession, the Cardinals took the lead for good.
A 52-yard run by Seabolt, who also had carries for 50 and 38 yards in the game, gave Collinsville a first-and-goal at the Zebras 5. Two plays later, Allphin took the snap and ran off the left side for a 2-yard TD as the Cardinals moved in front 21-14.
Allphin then put the game away with a 49-yard TD scamper with 4:13 remaining, going over the 100-yard mark on his final carry.
“We knew that the football game would be won at the line of scrimmage,” Jones said. “Nine times out of 10 in games that is the case.”
Murdock capped a 243-yard night passing with his third touchdown of the evening, hitting Deshawn Kinnard from 20 yards out to bring Claremore within 28-20 with 2:15 to play.
But Collinsville recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock for its third consecutive victory.