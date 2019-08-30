DeAngelo Washington led a stunningly lopsided victory for the Hale Rangers over Tulsa Public Schools rival Webster in a game that Hale hopes is the beginning of a football resurgence.
Washington accounted for four touchdowns and 160 offensive yards in the first half to lead Class 5A Hale past Class 3A Webster 47-0 Friday night at East Central’s East Side Sports Complex.
“D-Lo is special. I’ve been trying to tell people for the past several months, this guy is really special,” second-year Hale coach Brian Jones said of Washington. “Honestly, if you watch him with the ball in his hands, he takes broken plays and turns it into something almost every time. I like it.”
While playing defensive back as well, Washington had an interception and showed explosiveness on a 40-yard punt return. For the game, Washington finished with 101 yards rushing and three touchdowns on five carries, and completed 4-of-7 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Once a proud state power in football, Hale (1-0) has been know for its struggles on the gridiron for several years. The Rangers only won once last year, a 18-12 victory at Webster.
Given the closeness of last year’s game, the magnitude of the blowout right from the beginning was shocking.
The Rangers were already up 34-0 with more than four minutes left in the first quarter. By that time, Webster had only run six offensive plays, including a safety on a tackle by Christian Lee in the end zone for a safety for Hale’s third score.
The scores came quickly. A 4-yard run by Colby Grogan was followed by a 49-yard run by Washington. After the safety, James Lane burst through for a 24-yard score. Then Washington’s 3-yard run put made the score 28-0.
Defensive end Rico Parker recovered a fumble and burst 35 yards to the end zone to make it 34-0. Washington found Keauna Lee on a 15-yard pass to make the score 41-0 early in the second quarter, and a 44-yard run by Washington increased the Hale lead to 47-0 at halftime.
“We came out and attacked,” Jones said. “We knew our offense and defense was going to be pretty good.”
The only time Hale failed to score in the first half was on the two series Washington didn’t play in the half.
A running clock during the entire second half, along with Hale pulling Washington at quarterback, late in the first half, contributed to a scoreless second half.