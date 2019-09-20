CLAREMORE — Edison’s Sevion Morrison had been waiting 10 months for Friday night.
Last November, a Class 5A playoff-opening loss against Claremore was a nightmarish experience for Morrison — Edison’s all-time leading rusher and Nebraska commit.
Morrison, however, will only have good memories about his encounter with the Zebras on Friday night as he had 34 rushes for 264 yards and three touchdowns to lead the seventh-ranked Eagles past No. 6 Claremore 27-6 at Lantow Field.
“This means a lot to me,” Morrison said. “I had this visual image (from last year’s playoffs), I fumbled on the (Zebras) goal line, and they took it all the way back. I sleep, wake up in the morning, it’s been in my head. I knew I couldn’t go down like that again.”
In that playoff game, Claremore held Morrison to his lowest rushing total of the season, 92 yards, and instead of him scoring the tying TD late in the first half, that fumble led to the Zebras breaking the game open en route to a 34-7 win. Claremore also defeated Edison 23-21 in Week 3 last year.
“This is super big,” Morrison said. “If our team continues to bring this intensity, it’s going to be a great season. It’s a huge game for us. We have so many more weapons now.”
And one of those is wideout/defensive back Thomas Ivy, a move-in from Coweta. Ivy left the field Friday with a belt given him by Edison coaches signifying that he was the defensive MVP for the game.
“We call it the Edison ball-out belt,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “We give that to somebody who we feel like balls out tonight. He did a really good job versus 14 (Quentin Skinner), manned up on him a lot. Our philosophy is bend but don’t break.”
In the first quarter, Ivy had an end-zone interception after he scored the game’s first TD on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Rhazjon Green.
“Our goal on defense was to wrap up and don’t get beat to the outside,” Ivy said. “We didn’t want their main target to get deep.”
Ivy was referring to Skinner, who was held to two catches for 40 yards. Another standout Zebras receiver, Dylan Kedzior, had only one of his six catches (for 45 yards) after the first period.
“Our defensive staff did an excellent job,” Daniels said.
After Claremore went three-and-out on the game’s opening series, Edison needed only two plays to reach the end zone. Morrison gained 41 on the first play and then Ivy scored on the next for a 7-0 lead after only 95 seconds.
Edison (2-1) increased its lead to 14-0 on Morrison’s 10-yard TD run with 8:47 left in the second quarter, capping a 73-yard drive that took 10 plays.
From the wildcat formation, Morrison took the snap and skipped into the end zone for an 8-yard TD early in the third quarter for a 21-0 lead. Claremore (1-2) ended the Eagles’ shutout bid on Jace Hightower’s 5-yard TD as the third quarter ended. Hightower, an Air Force commit, had 16 carries for 80 yards.
But the Eagles sealed the win when Morrison scored on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
“They’re tough,” Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. “Sevion is Sevion. He lived up to his billing tonight. He’s a great player and a great kid.
“Their defense is much improved, you have to tip your hat to them. They took away some things and made it hard on us to get the ball to Skinner.”
Morrison had 147 yards in the first half and 117 in the second as he split his carries almost evenly.
”That’s a lot of credit to our offensive staff for designing some plays for Razjhon (who had 16 rushes for 89 yards). That took a lot of pressure off Sevion,” Daniels said. “Razjohn did a fantastic job maintaining the game and putting us in good positions. Our offensive line also did a great job getting penetration and opening some holes. A lot of it goes on Sevion but a majority of it goes on our offensive linemen.”
Edison defeated Claremore for the first time since 1992 — ending a streak of nine consecutive losses.
”We knew it was going to be physical,” Daniels said. “We knew it was going to take everything we had for all four quarters. Sevion was unbelievable. Our defense did a great job and our offense did a great job. I’m so excited, I’m proud.”