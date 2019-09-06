Sapulpa coach Robert Borgstadt had to give credit to his star quarterback for Friday night’s win.
Class 6AII No. 5 Sapulpa beat Class 5A No. 8 Edison 21-13 at LaFortune Stadium to kick off the season. Chieftains quarterback Eli Williams, who is committed to play at TCU, was the difference maker in the 8-point game, as he was responsible for every touchdown.
“He pulled one out for us tonight,” Borgstadt said. “I mean, it was tight, and then he scrambled, got a couple of long runs for us. That really opened it up for us. He did a great job tonight.”
Williams scored twice on the ground and once through the air.
His first touchdown was a 41-yard scramble that tied the game in the first quarter after Edison was the first to strike. He then gave the Chieftains the lead right before the half with a great 6-yard throw to Wyatt Hall in the corner of the end zone.
Edison fought back behind its standout running back Sevion Morrison, who scored on an 87-yard run down the home sideline on the first drive of the second half. A botched snap on the extra-point attempt left the Eagles one point shy of a tie, though. Morrison was also responsible for Edison’s first score — a 14-yard touchdown run to end the Eagles’ first drive of the game.
Morrison, committed to play at Nebraska next fall, finished the night with 182 rushing yards on 26 attempts.
The performance left him only 18 yards shy of surpassing Spencer Tillman to become Edison’s leader in career rushing yards at 4,009.
“(You) try to keep (Morrison) between the tackles and not let him get out on the edges,” Borgstadt said. “When he gets out on the edges he’s real hard to stop. …
“And for the most part we did a good job of that — keeping him bottled up.”
Neither team found the end zone in the fourth quarter, as Sapulpa milked the clock to start its season with a win.
“I’m real proud of the way they played,” Borgstadt said. “The defense played extremely well, except for the one drive that they let them go score and the long run that Sevion busted.”