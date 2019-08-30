Elijah Bell dispelled any notion that McLain’s runner-up finish in the All-City Preview last week was a fluke.
Bell rushed for a game-high 138 yards and accounted for all five of his team’s touchdowns by rushing for three TDs and passing for two to lead the Class 4A Titans to a 32-20 victory against 2A Victory Christian on Friday at Victory Stadium.
McLain’s win avenged a 52-6 loss at the hands of the Conquerors a year ago.
“We have worked hard this summer and watched a lot of film on this team,” said Bell, a junior quarterback who did not play in last year’s game. “We came prepared.”
Bell, a transfer from Owasso, rallied the Titans from a 6-0 deficit as McLain reeled off a 26-0 run to take control.
He scored on a 13-yard run early in the second quarter, then he connected on two long TD passes.
Bell hit Jaylon Holmes on a 49-yard TD strike, then found T.J. Orr all alone for a 53-yard TD pass with 3:18 to play before halftime. His 2-point conversion pass to Khalil Liggins following his second TD pass gave McLain a 20-8 lead at halftime.
Bell, who completed 6-of-11 passes for 119 yards, added his second scamper on a 20-yard sneak up the middle for a 26-8 lead midway through the third quarter.
Victory Christian, which committed four turnovers — on two lost fumbles, two interceptions — found some offensive rhythm in the second half behind the play of quarterback Triton Chandler.
Chandler, who started the game splitting snaps with Luke Freeman, hit Freeman with a 15-yard TD pass in the third quarter after Freeman moved to wide receiver. Then he found Rayn Stafford for a 9-yard TD toss midway through the fourth to bring the Conquerors to within 26-20.
But Bell saved his best for last, maneuvering through Victory Christian’s defense on a 56-yard scoring burst with 8:54 to play.
Robert Knox then helped put the game away for McLain by intercepting a Chandler pass with 4:31 remaining.
The Conquerors ended up 20-of-44 passing for 248 yards, with all but 11 yards coming from Chandler.
Holmes had three receptions for 53 yards for McLain and Freeman finished with six catches for 76 yards for the Conquerors.
Solomon Byrams paced Victory Christian with 71 yards rushing on 13 carries.