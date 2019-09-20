SAND SPRINGS — Arkansas football power Greenwood continued its winning ways with a 50-20 victory over Sand Springs Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The two-time defending Arkansas 6A champion Bulldogs (3-0) have won 28 of their past 29 games. The Sandites (1-2) start district 6AII-2 play next Friday with their homecoming against Shawnee.
Despite the loss, there was still celebration for Sand Springs as it commemorated 100 years of football throughout the evening.
Stan Trout, the principal of Charles Page High School and a 1977 graduate, made the opening coin toss. In addition, two other three-year lettermen served as honorary captains for the Sandites.
Phil James was the quarterback from 1973-75. Michael Bowie played offensive line from 2007-09. Bowie was also a member of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 2013.
There was a pregame reception in the fine arts building that featured alumni from not only football, but band, cheer, and dance. Band alums played alongside the current band during the game. In a halftime ceremony, alumni were introduced.
Jace Presley passed for 324 yards with four touchdown tosses for Greenwood. Blake Jones rushed for 139 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown for Sand Springs.
“I was proud of the way we played overall,” Greenwood coach Rick Jones said. “Offensively we were very efficient and the defense really flew around.”
Presley had a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter, covering 13 yards to Treyton Dawson at the 7:46 mark and 42 yards to Caden Brown with 3:34 left in the frame.
Coleton Erwin then scored for the Bulldogs after he blocked a quick kick and returned it 10 yards with 10:23 remaining in the second quarter.
Brown added a 10-yard run 88 seconds later and Presley connected with Justice Randolph on a 29-yard scoring strike at the 4:10 mark of the second quarter.
Sand Springs got on the board on a 5-yard touchdown run from Jones with 53 seconds remaining in the first half.
Greenwood needed just 43 seconds to score in the second half, on a 75-yard pass from Presley to Dawson.
The Sandites scored on the first play of the final quarter on a 28-yard pass from Ty Pennington to Keaton Campbell.
Alex Turner added a 39-yard touchdown run for the Sandites with 7:16 remaining.
Jones, who had previous stops as a head coach at Union and Broken Arrow, says his team still has to work on things heading into district play, and was also grateful for getting the game with Sand Springs.
“We’ve been harping on the kids that you have to be able to run when everyone knows you’re going to run and throw when they know you’re going to throw,” Jones said. “We appreciate Sand Springs scheduling us. (These district games) all count now.”