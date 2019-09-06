Wallace Clark was cool and precise under pressure, and Cascia Hall didn’t have an answer for him or any of his Holland Hall teammates.
Clark completed 8-of-13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in the first half as 10th-ranked Class 2A Holland Hall defeated No. 7 Class 3A Cascia Hall 28-7 on Friday night in front of a packed crowd at Holland Hall in their annual battle.
“He had a wonderful game. He got the pick on defense, and offensively, played mistake free,” said Holland Hall coach Tag Gross of Clark, who also had a 39-yard interception return while playing safety. “Made nice runs when he had to, and really threw some nice balls. He really understands it this year.”
The win was sweet for the Dutch after a heartbreaking 23-20 overtime loss last year at Cascia. Holland Hall was stopped on the 1-yard line to end a game that the Dutch had led 10-0.
“We wanted to get some vengeance,” Gross said. “We felt like we could have won that game, but it didn’t happen for us. That was a motivating factor for a lot of our guys.”
Clark connected with Brenden Terry on a 55-yard yard bomb down the right sideline to open the scoring with 5:51 left in the first quarter. Holland Hall held that lead well into the second quarter when the Commandos struck back.
Cascia Hall (1-1) tied the game at 7-7 when Jaxon Henderson found Zachary Uhren on a 10-yard slant pattern with 7:44 left in the second quarter. The score capped an impressive 82-yard drive.
The opportunistic Dutch were able to take the lead for good on perhaps the play of the game, when bruising running back Ty Tetrick dragged several Cascia Hall defenders up the middle into the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown run to put Holland Hall up 14-7 with 4:21 left in the second quarter.
“Tetrick ran hard and powerful. That second score he really powered in there,” Gross said of Tetrick, who finished with 103 yards rushing on 17 carries. “I was really impressed by him.
“Our line has really matured over the last year. Offensively and defensively we put a lot of pressure on them. We’ve got a lot of young guys with speed.”
Tetrick’s touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery by Holland Hall’s Tre Carter on the previous play. Holland Hall upped the lead to 20-7 with 1:13 left in the half on a 3-yard run by Zane Woodham. The score was set up by a 37-yard catch by a diving Ben White from Clark down to the Cascia Hall 3-yard line.
Holland Hall (1-0) increased the lead to 28-7 on a 20-yard strike from Clark to Jack Franden with 7:12 left in the third quarter, and the Dutch were in complete control.