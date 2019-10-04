ENID — Class 6AI No. 4 Jenks got back on track offensively Friday night, hammering Enid for its highest point total since 2016 in a 62-10 victory at Custer Stadium.
“Really proud of how our team prepared this week and performed tonight,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said.
The Trojans (2-3, 1-1 District 6AI-1) wasted little time in taking early command against Enid (0-5, 0-2), using Kobey Rogers’ 3-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the game to seize the lead. Jenks then added a special teams touchdown later in the first quarter on Jayden Patrick’s 79-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The first period also included Stephen Kittleman’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Bo Estes, giving the Trojans a 21-0 advantage.
Jenks pummeled Enid in the second quarter with four touchdowns to put the game out of reach at 56-0. Kittleman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Forbes, and shortly thereafter Will Cox returned an interception for a touchdown.
Kittleman also found Estes for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and the two connected for a 25-yard touchdown with six seconds remaining before halftime.
Jenks’ final score was Forbes’ 52-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
Kittleman completed 7-of-11 passes in the game for 146 yards and four scores.
Forbes led the Trojans’ rushing attack with 110 yards on three carries. Estes hauled in five catches for 111 yards and three TDs.