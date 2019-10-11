JENKS -- There’s now a considerable logjam in second place in District 6AI-1 -- and Jenks is right in the thick of it.
Will Cox ran for four touchdowns and Stephen Kittleman passed for three more in Class 6AI No. 4 Jenks’ 68-14 rout of Yukon at Allan Trimble Stadium. The Trojans improved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in 6AI-1, and they’re now tied with Edmond Santa Fe, Norman and Westmoore for second place.
Oh, and the Trojans face all three of those clubs in the final three weeks of the regular season.
Jenks positioned itself for a critical few weeks to close the season, thanks to its second straight game of scoring 60-plus points.
Less than three minutes into the game, Jenks scored the game’s first touchdown on Cox’s 9-yard run.
Yukon (2-4, 1-2) tied the game knotted the game at 7-7 on Caden Hernandez’s 65-yard run at the 7:05 mark of the first quarter, but it was all Trojans from that point on.
Before the first quarter could expire, Jenks added touchdown runs by Cox (1 and 10 yards) and Griffin Forbes (8 yards). It was just the beginning to Jenks’ 590-yard barrage on offense against the Millers, who a week ago knocked off Edmond Santa Fe.
The Trojans totaled 302 yards on the ground, with Cox, Kobey Rogers, Forbes and Brock Smith all running for more than 50 yards each. Cox led the way with 76 yards on 11 carries.
Kittleman joined in the offensive fun with 288 yards while completing 12 of 16 passes. His first touchdown pass occurred early in the second quarter on a 10-yard strike to Justin Murphy to make it a 34-14 contest.
Kittleman’s other two touchdown passes both happened in the second quarter -- one on a 40-yard connection with Bo Estes and another on a 35-yard hookup with Estes.
Both Rogers (23 yards) and Smith (16 yards) added touchdown runs in the third quarter to pad Jenks’ lead.
Jenks’ defense came up with five turnovers and kept Yukon’s rushing attack to 314 yards on 46 carries.
Up next for Jenks is a game at Edmond Memorial on Thursday.