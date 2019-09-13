Just as the opposing sideline saw hope, Kolbe Katsis streaked down the sideline for a 98-yard touchdown.
Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian fought off a rally from Class 2A No. 3 Vian on Friday night to win 25-18 and improve to 3-0. Vian tied the game at 18 with 11:08 left to play, but moments later, Katsis returned the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a lead they would not lose.
“When the ball goes in his hands, good things are gonna happen,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “He proved that tonight.”
The game looked to be on its way to a blowout after Lincoln Christian easily scored on its first two drives to go ahead 15-0. Senior running back John Kaste was responsible for the first points of the game with a 4-yard run. The short touchdown was set up by two long runs of 25 and 35 yards from Kaste.
The Bulldogs went ahead 15-0 after Chase Ricke hit Connor Johnson for an 11-yard score on Lincoln Christian’s next drive. That’s when Vian’s comeback started.
Elijah Wright connected with Javyn Wright for a 39-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Wolverines on the board. The point-after-attempt was the wildest play of the game, though.
The snap sailed over the holder’s head, prompting kicker Elijah Mendoza to run straight back and track down the rolling ball. As Mendoza picked it up, he quickly turned around and heaved it to the end zone, where Zane Craighead dove to the turf and caught the Hail Mary and gave Vian an extra two points.
Lincoln Christian’s Keegan Porter made a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter for the only other points of the half, giving the Bulldogs an 18-8 lead at the break.
Vian started its charge in the second half, scoring 10 unanswered points. Elijah Wright’s 27-yard run put Vian within three with 8:33 left in the third quarter. Mendoza’s 28-yard field goal tied the game 15-15 with 11:08 left before Katsis took the kickoff to the house to ultimately post the final score.
“It’s a big win,” Ricke said. “I told our kids, when you play Vian, they’re gonna bring it. They know how to play football over there, and they expect to come out here and win. They had that mentality, and our kids rose to the occasion.”