Homecoming can be a distraction, but that didn’t appear to be the case for Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian as its cruised past seventh-ranked Seminole 51-8 in District 3A-3 action Friday night.
The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) had several strong efforts. Josh Kaste rushed for two touchdowns, caught another and also scored a safety on defense.
Quarterback Chase Ricke passed 287 yards and three TDs. He also ran for a TD. Connor Johnson caught five passes for 83 yards and two TDs.
“We talked about getting out to a hot start,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “We thought if we got a lead that it would take them out of their game plan. We are super thrilled to be 2-0 in a tough district.”
The Chieftains (3-2, 1-1) were hoping to make history for their coach, Mike Snyder, but that will have to wait for the moment. Snyder, in his 40th season in charge at Seminole, remained in a first-place tie with Bruce Hendrickson at 363 career wins as a head coach in Oklahoma high school football.
Snyder will get another chance next Friday when the Chieftains host Idabel at the field that is named after him.
Jerry Ricke was very appreciative when Snyder, who also coached his son in high school, took a few moments to talk to Chase after the game.
“Coach Snyder is a class act,” coach Ricke said. “He is a great ambassador. He knows it’s not about wins and losses but about kids.”
Lincoln Christian scored less than two minutes into the game, courtesy of a 4-yard Kaste run. Kaste added two more scores of different varieties later in the first quarter.
First, Kaste was on the receiving end of a 13-yard strike from Ricke at the 6:28 mark. Kaste then registered his safety just six seconds later.
The Bulldogs scored again 71 seconds later on a 9-yard TD toss from Ricke to Johnson. Ricke then used his legs to make it 30-0 on a 48-yard run with 2:50 left in the quarter.
Still in the first quarter, Lincoln Christian got on the board again on the final play of the quarter on a 40-yard TD connection between Ricke and Johnson.
Kaste found the end zone again on a 1-yard plunge with 6:32 remaining in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs held Seminole to just 32 yards of total offense and one first down in the first half.
“The defense giving up one first down in the first half was ridiculous,” coach Ricke said.
“Chase executed well. Connor and Josh had a couple of big plays and the offensive line protected well.”