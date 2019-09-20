Asher Link is one of the most accomplished passers in town, but he also does it with his feet for the Metro Christian football team.
The senior quarterback showed off both facets of his game Friday, rushing for three touchdowns and passing for a fourth, spurring the 2A No. 2 Patriots to a 35-13 win in their annual grudge match with No. 8 Holland Hall before about 3,000 spectators at Patriot Stadium.
Link played most of the way without his leading receiver when senior Carson Callaway rolled his ankle on the fourth play of the game and was held to 124 passing yards.
But his touchdown runs of 2 and 61 yards in the first half put the Patriots in control and added a 46-yard TD early in the fourth quarter when the Dutch were making a game of it. That score gave the Patriots a 21-13 lead.
Then, he put the game essentially out of reach by unloading a 47-yard bomb to Blaze Munoz, who helped pick up the slack at receiver and finished with four catches for 84 yards.
“Their defense gave us some problems in the secondary, and I think we had to adjust coming into the game, but we adjusted in the second half and got the job done,” Link said.
Metro improved to 3-0, setting up what should be a titanic struggle at 2A No. 5 Adair next week to open District 2A-4 play.
“Winning generates momentum, but Adair’s a good team and we just have to pick it up and go do it again,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said. “I don’t think we gained any points on the scoreboard for next week, but psychologically, I do think it’s important to continue winning.”
Holland Hall (2-1), which opened with wins over arch-rival Cascia Hall and OKC Casady, begins District 2A-5 play next Friday at Pocola.
Wallace Clark passed for 247 yards — including seven completions of 23 yards or more — and almost rallied the Dutch after they fell into a 14-3 hole.
Metro opened the game with an 80-yard drive, capped by Link’s 2-yard run over the left side, and made it 14-3 on his 61-yard run with 11:11 before halftime.
But Clark’s midfield interception and a personal foul penalty against the Patriots set up the Dutch to produce points almost out of thin air. Marc Goulsby leaped in a crowd to catch Clark’s 29-yard TD pass on the final play of the first half and suddenly the Dutch had momentum.
Trailing 14-10, Holland Hall took eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter and marched to the Metro 1, but Aidan Currivean’s clutch tackle for loss forced the Dutch to settle for Magnus Lepak ‘s second field goal, and Metro’s lead was 14-13.
After an exchange of punts, the Patriots rolled 65 yards in three plays to get some breathing room. Link threw eight yards to Levi Korir, Price Allman ran 11 yards to the Holland Hall 46 and Link bolted out of the pocket and went the distance on the next play.
“I was looking for my receivers on the left side but one got covered by the safety and one got covered by the corner,” Link said. “I saw an opening down the middle and I took that lane.”