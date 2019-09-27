ADAIR — Metro Christian fell one point short of ending Adair’s long district winning streak in a driving rain storm last year, and the Patriots didn’t want to make the same mistake again.
Senior quarterback Asher Link did most of the early damage, and senior linebacker Price Allman added the finishing touches with an 80-yard interception return.
The No. 2 Patriots raced to a 41-20 triumph Friday, ending the No. 4 Warriors’ streak of 53 district wins over 10 seasons and taking control of the District 2A-4 race, before about 3,500 spectators in Gene Winfield Stadium.
Link passed for 325 yards, rushed for 204 and accounted for five TDs. He went over 6,000 yards in career passing with his second completion of the game, a 20-yarder to Carson Callway, and now totals 6,312.
The Patriots improved to 4-0 overall, 1-0 in district play after beating the team most likely to challenge them for the district title and return home to play Chouteau next week. Adair (3-1, 1-1) is also at home next Friday to host Wyandotte.
Metro led 34-20 late in the third quarter, but Adair was driving and seemed ready to make it a much closer game when, on first down from the Patriots 29, Allman got underneath a slant pass from Adair sophomore quarterback Nate Ratcliff and took it the other way for six points.
“I knew it was crucial to get stop or a turnover right there, and I saw (the receiver) coming and I was able to turn and run with him and I caught the ball,” he said. “It came at a good time.”
Allman’s momentum carried him outside and away from most of the Warriors, and he outran the few who had any chance of catching him.
Link accounted for four first-half touchdowns, giving the Patriots a 27-14 halftime lead, and now has 18 for the season — nine rushing and nine passing.
But one of his biggest plays came early in the third quarter when Adair kicked off and forced three straight incomplete passes, apparently holding Metro on downs.
From its 33, the Patriots lined up with Link in punt formation for the first time in the game. But Link didn’t punt it. He spotted a crease over the left side and ran for 13 yards and a first down.
Next, he found Derek Sanderson for a 28-yard completion and followed with a 26-yard TD strike to Drew Wagenblatt and Metro’s lead was 34-14.
Link said the fake punt was a planned play.
“It was something we put in for this week. If they stack the left side of the line, I should probably punt it, but if there’s a hole, I can run and I took it and got a first down,” he said. “That gave us some momentum because they kind of shut us down at the beginning of the third quarter. I give them credit. They were giving us a lot of issues with their defense.”
But Adair wasn’t done. Chance Condict intercepted a soft toss by Link over the middle and took it 21 yards to make the score 34-20.
Then, the Warriors got the ball back and BJ Mizulo’s 31-yard run had Adair back in business at the Metro 29, but Allman’s interception turned the tide again and the Patriots were in charge.
Mizulo finished with 84 rushing yards and two pass interceptions. Ratcliff threw for 152 yards and had TD passes to Brock Borin and Holden Yoder, bringing the Warriors back from an early two-touchdown deficit and giving them a brief 14-13 lead.
Adair had not lost a district game since Oct. 29, 2010. Since then, the Warriors have won eight consecutive district titles.
“We’re just trying to win the next game and unfortunately that didn’t work out this time and that’s what we’ll focus on again next week,” Adair coach Rob Gilstrap said.