MUSKOGEE — Muskogee’s strong start to the 2019 season continued in a big way Friday night at the Indian Bowl, as the Roughers rolled over Sand Springs 54-6 in a District 6AII-2 matchup.
Jimmie Coleman rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the 6AII No. 3-ranked Roughers (5-0, 2-0 6AII-2).
Ty Williams completed 12-of-17 passes for 110 yards and one TD and also rushed for 65 yards and a TD on seven carries for the Roughers.
Isaiah Givens also ran for two TDs as Muskogee found the end zone on its first seven possessions and amassed a 47-0 lead by the time the starters came out early in the third quarter.
In a game that started 45 minutes late because of lightning in the area just before kickoff, Ty Pennington threw for 100 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-21 passing to pace the attack for Sand Springs (2-3, 1-1), which had not lost to a team from Oklahoma until Friday.
Blake Jones wound up rushing for 79 yards on 16 carries, although 43 yards on his final six rushes came in the final three minutes as the clock wound down.
Overall, the Muskogee defense enjoyed a dominant performance, limiting the Sandites to just 69 yards of total offense, including just 16 rushing, through three quarters. With backups in the game, Sand Springs’ fourth-quarter totals pushed the final yardage figure to 163.
Sand Springs finally broke the shutout when Pennington connected with Jamon Sisco for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 6:36 remaining. That score prevented the Roughers from posting their first shutout since Sept. 1, 2017, a span of 23 games.
Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard TD run just 2:38 into the game to get Muskogee’s offense off and running. When Coleman scored his second TD run of the night, from 6 yards out, with 7:13 left in the second quarter, the Roughers led 27-0 on the scoreboard and in yardage by a dominant 203-2 margin.
Williams zipped a 19-yard TD pass to Jordan Bradley with just 10 seconds left in the second quarter to give Muskogee a 40-0 lead heading into halftime.
Then, just four plays into their first drive of the third quarter, Coleman broke through for a 46-yard scoring run to push the Rougher advantage to 47-0.