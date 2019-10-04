From the first play of the game to the last play, whatever could go wrong did go wrong for No. 3 Union in nightmarish fashion.
The capper was a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Conrad to Chris Doran with 15 seconds left as unranked Mustang shocked Union 23-21 Friday night at Union-Tuttle Stadium in District 6A1-2 action.
“We ran a little stutter-and-go with one of our most reliable receivers, Chris Doran,” Mustang coach Lee Blankenship said. “He ran a great route and blew the top off that coverage and the quarterback threw a perfect ball. I’m really proud of our guys.”
A family connection for Blankenship made the win have extra meaning.
“An incredible experience. I used to watch my cousin Bill Blankenship coach here. I came to their quarterback camp here as a kid from Spiro,” Blankenship said. “As a kid I wondered what it would be like. To be able to come in here and have a win against these guys is a dream come true.”
Mustang (3-2, 1-1) stunned Union on the first play from scrimmage, as a high snap out of the shotgun bounced off of quarterback Trent DeSmet and into Colt Humphrey’s arms. When Humphrey scampered 12 yards for the touchdown return, only four seconds were off the clock, and Mustang led 7-0 at 11:56 in the first quarter.
Union (1-4, 0-2) seemed to be unfazed, as running back A.J. Green ran through the Broncos’ defense. But Union kept getting stalled by penalties, mistakes, and solid Mustang defense. A 40-yard field goal by Kory Soulinthavong with 14 seconds remaining in the quarter upped the lead to 10-0.
It went from bad to worse for Union when, just as it looked like it would make the score 10-7, the Redskins fumbled on a running play just as it seemed they would cross the goal line early in the second quarter. Both teams went scoreless the rest of the half.
Kyler Pearson’s 37-yard punt return jump-started the snake-bit Redskins in the second half, and an 11-yard touchdown run by Green soon followed, less than two minutes into the third quarter. Union’s running game kicked in, and when quarterback Rovaughn Banks crashed over on a 1-yard score, Union finally led 14-10.
The teams then traded the lead and 33-yard touchdown runs. First, Harvey Phillips scored on fourth-and-3 late in the third quarter to give the Broncos a 17-14 lead. Then, Banks scored from the same distance with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter to give Union the lead at 21-17.
Banks led Union with 102 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Green had 101 yards on 15 carries. Phillips led the Broncos with 105 yards on 21 carries.