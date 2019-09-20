Bixby 72, Putnam City 0
Class 6AII No. 1 Bixby coasted past the Pirates, courtesy of 44 first-quarter points to close out nondistrict play.
Mason Williams tossed three touchdowns in the first quarter, the first being a 59-yard strike to Luke Creeger. Williams then found Brennan Presley for the first of their three TD connections, the first one being 38 yards.
The Spartans finished with 417 yards on offense while holding Putnam City to 38.
Willams completed 6-of-7 passes in the game — five of which went for touchdowns. Presley hauled in three catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Blankenship and Braylin Presley both had rushing touchdowns for the Spartans.
Records: Bixby 3-0; Putnam City 0-3
Tahlequah 37, Sallisaw 14
Dae Dae Leathers rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns as Tahlequah improved to 3-0 for the third consecutive season.
Leathers had a pair of 1-yard rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, and quarterback Tate Christian had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Jones to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead at the 5:32 mark of the second quarter.
Leathers continued his productivity in the second half with touchdown runs of 54 and 33 yards.
Records: Tahlequah 3-0; Sallisaw 1-2
Skiatook 45, Hale 12
Skiatook engineered 384 yards on offense, thanks to some explosive plays by senior Jayden Garner. The Bulldogs struck first on Garner’s 75-yard touchdown run only 57 seconds into the game, and Garner would follow with a 10-yard TD run early in the second quarter.
Garner finished with 103 yards on three carries, and he had a 63-yard touchdown reception from Mason Willingham in the fourth quarter.
Willingham also had a touchdown run in the first quarter, and he had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Reed in the second quarter.
Reed also had a 32-yard field goal before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 31-6 lead.
Skiatook’s final score was on Silvio Falance’s 26-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left in the contest.
Deangelo Washington scored both of Hale’s touchdowns — a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth period.
Records: Skiatook 2-1; Hale 2-1
Tahlequah Sequoyah 28, Locust Grove 20
C-Jay Soap scored a 19-yard touchdown for Tahlequah Sequoyah in the third quarter to give the Indians an eight-point cushion, which held up in a win over the Pirates.
Justice Retzloff had a 52-yard interception return for Tahlequah Sequoyah, which tied the game at 14-14 on a Elizah Lena 72-yard touchdown run before halftime.
Soap hit Trenton Harris for a 59-yard touchdown pass to give Tahlequah Sequoyah a 21-14 lead before Locust Grove pulled to within 21-20 on Colton Bell’s 5-yard run in the third period.
Tomas Herrera rushed for 95 yards for Tahlequah Sequoyah. Austin Hoffman passed for 263 yards and a touchdown for Locust Grove.
Records: Tahlequah Sequoyah 2-1; Locust Grove 1-2
Regent Prep 60, Okeene 0
Junior quarterback Seth Streeter completed 11-of-14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdowns for the Rams, ranked No. 1 in Class B. Streeter also had two rushing touchdowns.
Jack Wright hauled in a 30-yard TD reception and also had an interception on defense. Will Gilbreath recorded 85 yards rushing and had two touchdowns, and Warren Brown chipped in with 52 yards on the ground with two scores.
Records: Regent Prep 3-0; Okeene 1-3