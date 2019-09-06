OOLOGAH — A combination of Zac Wright, Mayson Powell and Oologah’s defense was just enough as the Mustangs fought off a late rally for a 13-12 victory over rival Collinsville on Friday night.
Class 5A No. 5 Collinsville (0-1) was limited to 196 yards on offense by Oologah’s defense, which forced two Cardinal turnovers.
“Always positive to start off 1-0,” Oologah coach Chad Weeks said. “Collinsville is a tough, well-coached football team. Our kids stepped up and made the plays they needed to.”
Wright rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries for the Class 4A No. 9 Mustangs (1-0). And he left the scoring up to Powell and Aidan Trimble for Oologah.
Powell put Oologah in front with a 32-yard field goal late in the first quarter, and Trimble followed with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:07 left until halftime to put the Mustangs up 10-0.
Collinsville cut into Oologah’s lead on Brayden Burd’s 90-yard kickoff return after Trimble’s score, and Oologah led 10-6 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Powell booted a 31-yard field goal to push Oologah’s lead to 13-6.
Burd scored again in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run with 3:51 remaining. However, the Cardinals couldn’t convert on the extra-point attempt.Oologah was forced to punt to Collinsville with 26 seconds remaining, but the Cardinals were unable to cross midfield and get into field goal position.
The win against Collinsville was Oologah’s fourth in the past five years.
Lincoln Christian 49, Jones 14
Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian flexed its muscles against Jones, a perennial 2A powerhouse, with an early barrage of Chase Ricke touchdown passes. The Bulldogs then finished off the Longhorns with a heavy dose of Josh Kaste on the ground.
“I thought we came out and played a very physical game the entire night,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “Very proud of both our offensive and defensive fronts. Josh Kaste had a great night grinding out some tough runs, and Chase Ricke was efficient both passing and running.”
In the first quarter, Ricke hit Sam Brueggemann for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 5:32 left for the game’s first score. Jones was able to respond on Korbin Cox’s 9-yard touchdown run, but a 7-7 tie would be Jones’ lone bright spot for the night.
Ricke again hit Brueggemann for a touchdown pass, the second time being a 9-yard TD pass to cap the first quarter.
Ricke added two more touchdown passes to Brueggemann — a 53-yarder and a 12-yarder, both in the second quarter.
From there, it was Ricke handing the ball to Kaste, who finished with 157 yards on 21 carries. Kaste had touchdown runs of 4, 2 and 1 yards spread among the second and third quarters.
“Most proud of our kids battling through the heat and conditions,” Jerry Ricke said. “We challenged them all week to grind it out in the heat, and they definitely won that battle.”
Records: Lincoln Christian 2-0; Jones 1-1
Tahlequah 42, Fort Gibson 21
Dae Dae Leathers picked up from last season right where he left off for Class 5A No. 9 Tahlequah. The senior tailback amassed 258 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Tigers against their Highway 62 foe.
Tahlequah quarterback Tate Christian added four touchdown passes for the Tigers, who scored the game’s first 28 points. Christian found Tristan King for a 56-yard touchdown pass 15 seconds into the game, and Christian added a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kobey Baker with 3:31 left in the opening quarter.
Then Leathers had his two touchdowns with a 43-yard score with 22 seconds left in the first quarter, and a 99-yard TD run with 4:03 left until intermission.
Christian had touchdown passes to Bradley Pruitt (53 yards) and Jaxon Jones (7 yards) in the second half.
The win for Tahlequah was its fourth in five years against Fort Gibson.
Records: Tahlequah 1-0; Fort Gibson 0-1
Sperry 49, Verdigris 13
Sperry’s performance in last year’s Class 2A title game was pure domination, and the Pirates did exactly that to start the 2019 campaign. The Class 2A No. 1 Pirates scored the game’s first 35 points against Verdigris, ranked 10th in 3A.
Sperry’s first touchdown was on Joe Whiteley’s 3-yard run in the first quarter, and the Pirates then blitzed Verdigris for 21 second-quarter points on Cooper Park’s 23-yard pass to Kohlby Foster, Bryce Carter’s 71-yard run and another Park-to-Foster connection for 18 yards.
Foster also had an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Sperry later added touchdowns on Stormy Weathers’ 5-yard run and Weathers’ 80-yard pass from Park.
Records: Sperry 1-0; Verdigris 0-1
Regent Prep 53, Prue 6
The Braden Gilbert-to-Jack Wright performances that commenced in 2018 continued into this season with the Rams rolling in their season debut. Class B’s top-ranked team used 260 yards and six touchdowns from Gilbert to knock off Class B No. 6 Prue.
Wright hauled in five catches for 142 yards and four touchdowns, and he also had a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown.
On defense, Duvan Boshoff chipped in with eight tackles and two sacks.
Records: Regent Prep 1-0; Prue 1-1