Class 6AII: Sand Springs 21, Shawnee 19
The return of a key player on offense and several big defensive stops lifted Sand Springs to a hard-fought homecoming victory over Shawnee in District 6AII-2 action Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Daren Hawkins, in his first game of the season for the Sandites (2-2, 1-0 6AII-2), caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ty Pennington with 2:32 left in the third quarter to make the score 21-12.
“(Hawkins) is a big play-maker for us,” Sand Springs coach Dustin Kinard said. “We needed a play there and he went and got it done.”
Shawnee’s (1-3, 0-1) last-ditch effort at the end was derailed when the Wolves’ final pass sailed out of bounds at Sand Springs 20-yard line.
Jacob Snodgrass scored Sand Springs’ first TD on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Then after the Sandites trailed 12-7, the Sandites went ahead for good on Snodgrass’ 1-yard TD run with 31 seconds left until halftime.
5A: Tahlequah 57, Rogers 0
Fifth-ranked Tahlequah’s defense made life miserable for Rogers, limiting the Ropers to 46 yards. Tahlequah also struck quickly to start the game and never looked back.
Dae Dae Leathers took the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers. They led 27-0 before the game’s first 12 minutes had elapsed.
Kobey Baker had a 9-yard touchdown run, Tate Christian had touchdown passes of 5 and 57 yards, Leathers had a 5-yard TD run, Malik McMurtrey had a 1-yard touchdown plunge and Qua’shon Leathers had an interception return for a touchdown — all in the first half for Tahlequah. Christian’s two TD passes went to Simeon Armstrong for 5 yards and Tristan King for 57 yards.
Records: Tahlequah 4-0, 1-0 District 5A-4; Rogers 0-4, 0-1
4A: Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7
No. 4 Wagoner scored 21 first-quarter points and led 35-0 at halftime to roll to the win in its 4A-3 opener. Sawyer Jones threw two touchdown passes, and Chochee Watson had TD runs of 1 and 14 yards. Jaden Snyder added a TD run of 9 yards, and Braden Drake recorded TD runs of 21 and 19 yards.
Records: Wagoner 3-1, 1-0 District 4A-3; Catoosa 0-4, 0-1
3A: Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 21
Second-ranked Lincoln Christian picked up a key District 3A-3 victory behind quarterback Chase Ricke, who was 21-of-27 passing for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Kaste played a key role in the Bulldogs’ road victory with 119 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.
“Great team win versus an undefeated and very talented Stigler team,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “Daymon Levell made a hug play to start the game with his pick-six. Our defense gave up a couple of scores in the first half, but played lights out in the second half.”
Levell gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead on an interception return for a touchdown at the 9:38 mark of the first quarter. Chase Ricke followed with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Connor Johnson. Ricke also threw two other touchdown passes to Johnson — an 18-yarder to cap the fisrt quarter and a 24-yarder to give Lincoln Christian a 35-14 lead at halftime.
“Kolbe Katsis and Connor Johnson really stepped up tonight at the receiver position, and each of them had big nights,” said Jerry Ricke, who watched Johnson and Katsis combine for 17 catches and 299 yards. “It’s great to be 1-0 in the district, but we know that we have a very good Seminole team coming in next week.”
Kaste had touchdown runs of 8, 7 and 6 yards spread amongst the second, third and fourth quarters.
Stigler’s Mason Peery completed 8-of-13 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Records: Lincoln Christian 4-0, 1-0 District 3A-3; Stigler 3-1, 0-1
3A: Locust Grove 27, Claremore Sequoyah 0
Locust Grove’s Austin Huffman was 21-of-34 passing for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Huffman threw a 70-yard TD pass to Henry Sartan to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Huffman added to the lead with a 32-yard TD pass to Sartan in the third, and a 47-yard TD strike to Colton Bell in the fourth.
Bell also added a 1-yard touchdown run in the final period for the Pirates, who had 401 yards on offense. SArtan finished with 137 yards on six catches.
Records: Locust Grove 2-2, 1-0 District 3A-4; Claremore Sequoyah 0-4, 0-1
Class B: Regent Prep 51, Gans 6
Class B No. 1 Regent Prep marched to an easy victory, thanks to an efficient effort from quarterback Braden Gilbert, who completed 8-of-13 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns.
Jack Wright hauled in three catches for 176 yards and two TDs, including TD grabs of 95 and 78 yards. Wright also had a 64-yard punt return.
On defense, Will Gilbreath logged eight tackles and two sacks, and he added a rushing TD on offense.
Records: Regent Prep 4-0; Gans 2-3