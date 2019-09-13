Tahlequah 9, Coweta 7
Tahlequah’s defense cracked down on Coweta, posting its third win in four seasons against Coweta on Friday night in a 9-7 victory.
Last season, Tahlequah recorded a 47-37 victory over Coweta, and this year’s game was a polar opposite with both defenses turning back most offensive attempts.
Tahlequah (2-0), ranked sixth in Class 5A, had 312 yards of offense but only cashed in with one touchdown — a 3-yard run by Simeon Armstrong with 6:29 left in the first quarter. From there, Tahlequah’s only other score was picking up a safety on a botched punt attempt by Coweta (0-2) later in the first period.
It was up to Tahlequah’s defense after that. Tahlequah limited Coweta to 142 yards.
“The defensive staff put together a great game plan, and the young men on that side of the ball kept making play after play,” said Tahlequah coach Brad Gilbert, whose team was able to overcome three turnovers on offense. “It was a tough, hard-fought game but our young men found a way.”
Leading the way on offense for Tahlequah was running back Dae Dae Leathers with 143 yards on 27 carries.
Coweta’s lone offensive bright spot was on Piper Pennington’s 72-yard TD run with 2:41 left before halftime.
Sapulpa 49, Claremore 24Class 6AII No. 5 Sapulpa put on an offensive showcase to win its third straight game against Claremore, ranked fifth in 5A. The Chieftains posted 462 yards of offense with Eli Williams, a TCU commit, leading the way at quarterback.
Williams had the game’s first score on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. Claremore cut the lead to 7-3 on Christian Gotcher’s 24-yard field goal in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Zebras scored 14 unanswered points on Charlie Murdock’s 15-yard pass to Quentin Skinner before a 33-yard strike to Jace Hightower.
That’s when Sapulpa unleashed a furious rally to take command.
The Chieftains scored 14 consecutive points to close out the first half on Williams’ touchdown runs of 43 and 28 yards.
Sapulpa opened the third quarter with Marcus Esparza’s 1-yard touchdown run, and the Zebras pulled within 28-24 on Hightower’s 3-yard run before the close of the third quarter.
But the Chieftains had the game’s final three touchdowns on Esparza’s 5-yard run to wrap up the third quarter, and then Williams had a 12-yard run as the fourth quarter’s first score. Then the Sapulpa put the game away on JarMario Jones’ 53-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The teams combined for 927 yard and 54 first downs.
Records: Sapulpa 2-0; Claremore 1-1
Inola 41, Salina 8
Inola posted its fifth straight victory over Salina, thanks to touchdown connections by Landon Prows and Dalton Norman.
Prows found Norman for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and Prows hit Ethan Troksy with a 15-yard pass to add to Inola’s lead in the first quarter. The Longhorns closed out the first period on Prows’ 27-yard TD pass to Norman.
Inola also got touchdowns from Clint Stites (9-yard run) and Cameron Morgan (7-yard run) before Salina would get its first score in the third quarter. The Longhorns’ final touchdown was on Prows’ 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Records: Inola 1-1; Salina 0-2
Pawnee 20, Morrison 6
Pawnee kept up an ongoing pattern since 2015 with its win over Morrison. The Black Bears have now beaten Morrison on odd years, dating back to 2015.
Pawnee also atoned for last yea’s 24-0 win for Morrison.
Pawnee struck first on Trevor Mitchell’s 1-yard touchdown run, and Morrison answered with a second-quarter touchdown by Jerod Harmon.
Then the second half belonged to Pawnee with touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. Jake Mitchell posted an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter with Pawnee going up 12-6, and the Black Bears put the game away on Trevor Mitchell’s 1-yard TD run.
Records: Pawnee 2-0; Morrison 2-1
Haskell 45, Porter 22
Zane Adams and Jakoby Gouldsby combined for five touchdown runs as the Haymakers rolled past Porter. Adams put Haskell on the board with a 2-yard run in the first quarter, and Lashawn Bell added to Haskell’s lead with a 10-yard run.
Adams’ 11-yard run made it 21-0, and Gouldsby scored on a 10-yard scamper. Gouldsby’s final two touchown runs went for 1 and 21 yards.
Porter’s first touchdown was on George Collins’ 3-yard run in the third quarter to cut Haskell’s lead to 29-6. The Pirates’ final two touchdowns were on Bo Tramel’s 8-yard pass to Christian Replogle and on Tramel’s 5-yard run.
Records: Haskell 1-1; Porter 1-2
Rejoice Christian 54, Kiefer 12
Class A No. 2 Rejoice Christian posted its fourth straight victory over Kiefer, thanks to senior quarterback Riley Walker’s big night. Walker passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles rushed out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to Walker’s first touchdown pass — a 27-yarder to Cole Hill. Nate Anderson followed with touchdown runs of 1 and 17 yards.
Kiefer cut the lead to 21-6 on Hayden Cooper’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Tanner Folsom, but the Eagles rattled off the game’s next 33 points, highlighted by Hunter Jennings’ 63-yard run.
Walker had a touchdown pass to Caden Ward (11 yards) and then recorded an 11-yard TD run. Jennings also added a 47-yard touchdown run to cap the third quarter.
Anderson rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries, and Jennings had 110 yards on two carries.
Records: Rejoice Christian 2-0; Kiefer 0-3.