MANSFIELD, Texas -- Sand Springs had few answers for an explosive Mansfield Summit offense in its part of the annual Border Brawl, dropping a 41-7 loss on Saturday night at R.L. Anderson Stadium.
Sand Springs (0-1) trailed the majority of the contest, despite some lengthy drives in each half, including a 7-0 deficit after Summit scored on its opening drive.
However, Sand Springs responded with its best drive of the opening half, reeling off 21 plays and eating up over seven minutes of clock to set up a first-and-goal at the Summit 10. However, Sand Springs could not convert the drive into points, seeing its fourth down pass attempt fall incomplete.
The drive also saw Sand Springs lose starting tailback Trey Wilkerson to injury. He did not return to the contest.
Summit would score on its next three possessions to take a 27-0 lead midway through the second quarter, before Sand Springs put up another lengthy drive to threaten to score.
Sand Springs converted two fourth downs on the 12-play series, including a nice 13-yard catch by Jacob Snodgress to set up first-and-goal from the Summit 7. But Sand Springs again came away empty handed, throwing an interception in the end zone two plays later.
The defense then came up with a big play to end the half, with Bryson Chase snagging an interception on Summit’s final series.
The second half did see some improvement, including the Sand Springs offense breaking through for its only touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter.
The score came on a leaping 6-yard grab by Keaton Campbell from quarterback Ty Pennington, capping a 6-play, 70-yard drive. Campbell’s catch was set up by a 50-yard run by Tyyee Atkinson two plays prior.
Atkinson posted a team-best 62 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Campbell finished with six catches for 47 yards. Pennington and Braden Foster split the snaps at quarterback for Sand Springs, with the duo combining for 101 yards passing.