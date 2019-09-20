SPERRY — For Sperry, fourth down is definitely not a down reserved just for punts. Fourth down is a scoring down for the Pirates.
Top-ranked Sperry scored all three of its first-half touchdowns on fourth down to open up a big halftime lead, then fended off a second-half comeback by No. 6 Kingston to claim a 37-15 victory in a battle of Class 2A unbeaten squads Friday night at Herrington Field.
Each of the Pirates’ first-half touchdowns covered at least 18 yards and, coupled with a safety, gave Sperry (3-0) a seemingly comfortable 23-0 cushion at halftime.
“When we get across midfield, we aren’t afraid to go for it,” Sperry head coach Robert Park said, “particularly when we have the momentum.”
Taking advantage of a 5-yard punt by Kingston (2-1) on its first offensive possession, Sperry had great field position at the Redskins 33-yard line.
Four plays later, facing a fourth-and-two on the 25, the Pirates went for it and converted when Stormy Weathers scored on a jet sweep around the left end for the first touchdown of the game with less than four minutes gone in the contest.
After the Pirates’ Joe Whiteley recovered a Kingston fumble when the Redksins tried to pick up a fourth-and-1 at its 38, Sperry had tremendous field position once again, this time at the Kingston 35.
But Sperry could pick up only one first down. On a fourth-and-5 from the 20, Whiteley’s number was called on offense, and the halfback hauled in a pass in the left flat from quarterback Cooper Park and motored down the sideline before leaping over a Redskins defender for a touchdown and a 14-0 Sperry lead with 1:22 left in the opening period.
“Our goal is to score on every play,” Whiteley said of his team’s penchant for tallying points on offense, even if they come on fourth down.
The Pirates struck again midway through the second quarter, again on fourth down, when Bryce Carter scooted 18 yards up the middle of the Redskins defense on a fourth-and-1 to put Sperry in front by 21 points.
The Pirates’ final points of the first half came on fourth down as well, although this time via special teams play.
With Kingston punting from its end zone, Weathers broke through and blocked Matthew Flesher’s punt with the ball squirting out of the end zone for a safety.
Sperry took a 23-0 lead into halftime. Kingston had only one offensive possession inside Sperry territory in the first half, driving as far as the Pirates 40-yard line, and only 49 yards of offense in the half.
But the game changed quickly after halftime as the Redskins struck via some big plays for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.
A 36-yard burst by running back Tanner Showalter gave the Redskins a first-and-goal at the Sperry 10. On the next play, quarterback Jase Hayes made a nice fake in the backfield and trotted in for the touchdown. Following Hayes’ two-point conversion pass to Mitchell Hawkins, Sperry’s lead was 23-8.
On its next offensive possession, successive Hayes passes of 35 and 16 yards to Jarron Morgan helped the Redskins move to the Pirates 4-yard line.
On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Morgan scampered in on a reverse to make it a 23-15 game.
But Sperry put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Whiteley notched his second touchdown with a 52-yard run while Park teamed up with Kohlby Foster for a 35-yard TD pass for Sperry’s final points.