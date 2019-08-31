MANSFIELD, Texas — One thing seemed perfectly clear Saturday as Broken Arrow opened its 2019 football season.
The Tigers appear to have found the right guy to lead them as they defend their 6A Division I state title.
Jake Raines threw three touchdown passes in his first start at quarterback, spurring the Tigers to a 42-13 win over Mansfield, Texas, in the schools’ second Border Brawl battle before 3,000 spectators in Mansfield’s Vernon Newsom Stadium.
Mason Garrett and Myles Slusher also returned pass interceptions for touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a 14th consecutive win dating back to last season.
Raines, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior, moved into the lead offensive role with the graduation of Tate Robards and Quintevin Cherry, who shared in quarterbacking the Tigers to a 13-0 record last year.
He threw TD passes on the Tigers’ first three possessions and went 10-for-11 for 169 yards through the air before retiring to the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
“It’s great. It was awesome to come out and get my first win and it was a big win, too,” he said. “It was a great experience and I’m glad I could do it.”
Raines’ first pass was a low throw to Isaiah Keller in the backfield for a 3-yard loss. His second was a low throw that Keller couldn’t handle. But after that, he reeled off nine straight completions.
He was good overall and great when it really counted, going 4-for-4 for 76 yards and a touchdown on third and fourth downs. He capped BA’s first drive with a TD pass to Tory Dillard on fourth-and-8 from the Mansfield 29.
He said that made him more comfortable.
“Definitely, that first touchdown pass,” he said. “It got a lot easier after that.”
Coach David Alexander said he never doubted Raines would be accurate on his throws.
“I wanted to see the poise, and that’s what we got out of him,” Alexander said. “He only made one throwing mistake. He was looking at the wrong side of the field by the coverage they were in, but did the smart thing and didn’t throw the ball.”
Raines threw TD passes on the Tigers’ first three possessions and Garrett went 50 yards with a pass interception, giving the Tigers a 28-13 halftime lead.
Mansfield was on the move in the third quarter, but its hopes of turning things around were short-lived. Slusher, a four-star prospect and University of Oregon commit, went 50 yards with his eighth career interception and the score was 35-13.
And give Slusher an assist on Garrett’s interception. He deflected a third-down pass over the middle, sending it directly to Garrett, who went down the sideline for the score. It was the first of two deflections for Slusher in addition to his interception.
Jaeyland Johnson’s 3-yard run, set up by Raines’ 18-yard pass to Keller, completed the scoring.
Dillard had four catches for 78 yards and two TDs, and Keller had five catches for 84 yards and one TD.
Alexander said the first game was by no means perfect. The Tigers were misaligned several times and let Dameon Gomes pop a 100-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.
“Not bad for a first game,” he said. “We did have some first-game mistakes, but no penalties and no turnovers. I’ll take that every game, but for a first game, it’s almost surprising. What that goes to is, we lost a lot of leadership, but we have a lot of good leaders coming back and they instill in these young guys how important practice is and how it carries over into the games.”
The Tigers will now prepare to play at arch-rival Union at 7 p.m. Friday.
“They’re always on our minds and they should be. We’re only six miles apart. We’re starting with a short week, but the good news is, we have Monday (Labor Day) off, so the kids will rest and the coaches will work and we’ll get ready to go again.”