MANSFIELD, Texas — JD Geneva was sensational, and AJ Green was just as good, but Union’s Redskins couldn’t overcome the sins of a young defense Thursday in their 2019 high school football season opener.
The Redskins battled from behind three times and had a chance in the closing minutes, but Mansfield Lake Ridge prevailed 47-44 in a wild second meeting between the schools in the two-year-old Border Brawl series.
“I like this football team,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “Obviously, we’re gonna find a lot of mistakes, but I think we continued to battle. You can tell we’re playing with a lot of young guys on defense, but I think once we see those mistakes, we’re gonna correct ’em and have a good football team.”
Geneva threw five touchdown passes in his first start in a Redskins uniform, and Green broke a 75-yard run and totaled 180 rushing yards and 57 receiving yards.
Union battled from a 20-7 first-half deficit and trailed twice in the second half but had the ball and a chance to win when the Redskins’ Marcellus Wilkerson pounced on a Lake Ridge fumble with three minutes left.
But the Redskins couldn’t take advantage, and Lake Ridge moved into position for booming kicker Tabor Allen to line up for his second field goal with nine seconds left.
This one was straight and true from 36 yards, and Lake Ridge had revenge for a loss at Union last year.
Allen’s other field goal was from 40 yards, also in the fourth quarter. He also hit five extra points and sent all of his kickoffs into the end zone or over the end zone.
Union, with nine new starters on defense, couldn’t cope with Lake Ridge’s blazing speed. The Eagles consistently popped men free in the secondary, and Lake Ridge quarterback Adrian Hawkins missed five open receivers for potential TD strikes and had another long pass dropped before he and his teammates started connecting.
Hawkins threw three TD passes and scored on a 1-yard run. He tossed a 76-yard strike to Keylan Johnson, who also hauled in a key 68-yard strike from backup quarterback Joshua Bowie when Hawkins was shaken up in the fourth quarter.
Myles Featherston went 55 yards for a second score that gave the Eagles a 20-7 lead, racing into the secondary and brushing past the final tackler before hitting another gear in the open field
The long scoring strikes helped the Eagles overcome Union’s offensive total of 622 yards.
“When you have nine guys on defense that haven’t played on Fridays before and you face that kind of speed — we’re talking Big 12 Country down here — that’s the way it’s gonna be,” he said. “We’re not making excuses, but there’s a lot coming at our guys and we have to do a better job.”
Union led 7-0 on Geneva’s 46-yard pass down the left sideline to Jaden Lipsey, but Lake Ridge scored three quick touchdowns and led 20-7. The Redskins drove to the goal line in the second quarter, but were denied by inches.
Still, they made it 20-14 at halftime when Geneva rolled right, on a misdirection play, then threw back to the left to a wide open Makhai Belt for a 5-yard score with seconds before halftime.
The Redskins raced 75 yards to retake the lead to start the third quarter on Geneva’s 10-yard pass, but Mansfield scored twice in succession and led 34-21. Green’s 75-yard run made it 34-27 and the Redskins made it 34-29 when Kyler Pearson picked up a botched snap on the two-point conversion and scrambled into the end zone.
Allen’s first field goal made it 37-29, but Union tied it at 37 on Geneva’s 24-yard pass to JR Smith and a two-point conversion to Belt, and tied it again at 44.