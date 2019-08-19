Athletes and coaches from all area high schools are encouraged to attend the Tulsa World’s annual Fall Sports Photo Day, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Veterans Arena.
Coaches from football, volleyball, softball and cross country and other fall sports are invited to bring their top five-to-eight athletes.
They will be asked to complete an information card and have head-shot photos taken that are important in the World’s coverage of high school athletics throughout the year. That process usually takes each team about 30-45 minutes.
Most athletes wear their jerseys or warmups for the photos, but regular school nonathletic attire also is appropriate.
The World’s weekly student picker for high school football games is selected from those who attend Photo Day.
For more information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.