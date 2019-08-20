Booker T. Washington quarterback Gentry Williams is a lightning bolt on a football field or an oval track.
Last spring as a freshman, he won the 6A state title in the 400 meters and was second by an eyelash to Union’s JT McCloud in the 200 meters.
“He’s probably the fastest man in the state,” Hornets coach Brad Calip said. Calip credits Williams with 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash.
Williams sped into the Hornets’ football lineup last October against Shawnee, and two weeks later, accounted for four TDs in a 47-26 win over Muskogee.
He’s better as a passer now because he’s better at reading defenses, Calip said. His blinding speed should make him a dual-threat nightmare for enemy defenses.