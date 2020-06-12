Mason Fine continually checked his phone, but it never rang.
It’s been just over a month since Fine wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft, which ended April 25. Fine graduated from the University of North Texas during that span after leaving as the program’s all-time leading passer. He also has more passing yards and touchdowns than any other quarterback in Oklahoma preps history after a stellar career at Locust Grove High School.
But being undersized at 5-foot-10, going undrafted wasn’t really a shock to Fine. He was under-recruited out of high school, too, because of his height, with UNT being his only Division I offer. Fine did expect to quickly get an NFL opportunity as an undrafted free agent, though.
“It was tough, especially (with) my family there,” Fine said. “I didn't want to disappoint them or show a whole lot of emotions of being upset or anything, but it was upsetting. I just talked to my dad. It was kind of like, man, it was kind of like college all over again, just all condensed in one little evening. It was just like, man, no one's wanting to call or at least give me a shot. It's been rough. It's kind of been like that for about a month now of very, very slow movement.”
About two weeks after the draft, the Arizona Cardinals called Fine’s manager, Kelli Masters, to schedule a workout for the end of June or early July.
“That’s all the drive you need is to know, ‘OK, now I know for sure I have something to work for,’” Fine said. “I’m just not in the dark anymore. It was good to hear that. It was a good morale boost and something to keep me on track and working hard.”
The date for the workout with the Cardinals isn’t set yet because of uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has been Fine’s biggest challenge during the draft process — even more so than his height. The crisis forced Fine’s pro day to be canceled, left him unable to visit with or workout for teams in-person before the draft and left him stranded in Peggs after the draft instead of visiting team facilities to earn a camp invite.
“We just gotta kind of wait until things start opening up for me to start traveling to these teams and try to earn a roster spot or a camp invite,” Fine said.
Fine said the Philadelphia Eagles have also expressed interest since the draft but haven’t guaranteed a workout yet. The Eagles also showed a strong interest in Fine before the draft, as well as the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, both of which drafted quarterbacks in the last round.
“I’m not giving up on this dream,” Fine said. “I still want to play football for as long as I can. I still got some things I want to accomplish. I've been trying to be positive. And I have been positive for the most part. When people ask, it's still awesome, and I'm grateful for hopefully this opportunity at the end of the month.”
A look at the high school career of Mason Fine
Locust Grove high school football head coach Matt Hennesy (left), and players Mason Fine, Ryan Woolman, and Cory Rohde, taken at their school in Locust Grove, Okla., on November 12,2013. Tulsa World File
Locust Grove No. 9 Mason Fine passes the ball over Heritage Hall No. 26 Tevin McDaniel during the 3A semi-final football game at Sapulpa High School in Sapulpa, Okla., taken on December 12, 2014. Tulsa World File
Locust Grove No. 9 Mason Fine shakes hands with Heritage Hall No. 11 Connor McGinnis after losing to them at the 3A semi-final football game at Sapulpa High School in Sapulpa, Okla., taken on December 12, 2014. Tulsa World File
Mason Fine works out in a corner of the football team's weight room during practice at Locust Grove's football stadium in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on Thursday, March 26, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine and Jason Pirtle (right) join another teammate as the wrap up their weight lifting for the day during practice at Locust Grove's football stadium in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on Thursday, March 26, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine runs a play during practices at Locust Grove on Thursday, April 1, 2015. Fine, the Pirates' quarterback and his favorite receiver Jason Pirtle, are statistically, the best duo in Oklahoma high school football history. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine stuck this note to the back of his locker at Locust Grove on Thursday, April 1, 2015. Fine, the Pirates' quarterback and his favorite receiver Jason Pirtle, are statistically, the best duo in Oklahoma high school football history. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine, the quarterback at Locust Grove High School, drinks a weight supplement drink while sitting in front of his locker at Locust Grove High School's football facilities on Thursday, April 1, 2015. Fine, the Pirates' quarterback and his favorite receiver Jason Pirtle, are statistically, the best duo in Oklahoma high school football history. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine stands in his bedroom in Peggs, Oklahoma, as he talks about his football career at Locust Grove High School and his hopes for playing college football after his senior year. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Statistically, quarterback Mason Fine (right) and receiver Jason Pirtle are the best duo in Oklahoma state history. Heading into their senior years at Locust Grove, both are being courted by colleges around the country. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Holding letters from Yale and Brown universities in his hand, Mason Fine talks with his teacher was he walks in to history class in Locust Grove on Thursday, April 1, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine works out in the weight room at Locust Grove High school's football stadium during Coach Matt Hennesy's summer workout camp for his players called Summer Pride in Locust Grove. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
With a bungee cord tied around his waist, Mason Fine runs sprints with his Locust Grove teammates during coach Matt Hennesy's Summer Pride fitness program at Locust Grove on June 11, 2015. Competitive from a young age, Fine, the team's senior quarterback, refused to lose races to younger players during the summer workouts. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove football player Mason Fine poses in his family's front yard in Peggs, Okla., on Wednesday, June 17, 2015. When he was younger, Fine practiced his passing accuracy by throwing footballs into his sister's swing set (background). JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
High School Football Preview: Keats Calhoon (left), Tanner Griffin, Micah Wilson, Mason Fine, Cooper Nunley, Colton Penrod and B.J. Bradbury (right) at LaFortune Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, August 13, 2015. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Jason Pirtle and Mason Fine wear headsets on the sidelines after the starters were pulled during their game against Salina Sept. 3, 2015. Locust Grove won the game 70-6. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine rides on a car with girlfriend Kali Collins during a pep rally and parade in advance of Locust Grove's homecoming football game against Westville Sept. 25, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Mason Fine (9) and Kyle Carlile (30) take the field for their game against Eufaula Nov. 13, 2015. The school celebrated senior night in the first round playoff game. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine signs a letter of intent to play football at the University of North Texas during a ceremony at Locust Grove High School Feb. 10, 2016. Looking on are Jason Pirtle(left), Dale Fine, Adrianne Fine, Terrah Fine, Cutter Stamper and coach Matt Hennesy. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Jason Pirtle (left) and Mason Fine talk with counselor Angela Livingston as she sends in their letters of intent to University of North Texas at Locust Grove High School Feb. 10, 2016. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine receives a hug from Jennifer Henson after signing a letter of intent to play football at the University of North Texas during a signing ceremony at Locust Grove High School Feb. 10, 2016. Henson is a family friend and describes herself as Fine's second mom. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine of Locust Grove on Aug. 12, 2014. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Football coach Matt Hennesy (left) sits with players Trevor Taylor, Jason Pirtle and Mason Fine (right) in Locust Grove, Okla. on Tuesday, September 30, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine works on a question in Chemistry class at Locust Grove High School in Locust Grove on Thursday, April 1, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine throws a pass during drills with his receivers during practice at Locust Grove on Thursday, April 1, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine (right) sits with his family at their home in Peggs, Okla., on Wednesday, March 25, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
With the field behind him, Mason Fine gets ready to run another play during practices at Locust Grove on Thursday, April 1, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine, the quarterback at Locust Grove High School, leads a practice at the Pirates' stadium on Thursday, April 1, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine and his sister Adrianne pass a football across the living room at their family's home in Peggs, Oklahoma on June 11, 2015. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
Jason Pirtle and Mason Fine listen to coach Matt Hennesy(not pictured) in the locker room at Locust Grove High School Aug. 20, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine warms up on the sidelines during practice at Locust Grove Aug. 20, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine runs a drill during football practice in Locust Grove Aug. 24, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine runs the ball during football practice in Locust Grove Aug. 24, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Mason Fine runs the ball during their game against Salina Sept. 3, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Mason Fine runs the ball during their game against Salina Sept. 3, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove’s Mason Fine throws a pass during their game against Salina Sept. 3, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Adair's Brock Martin tries to find the receiver as Locust Grove quarterback Mason Fine points out his target during their game in Locust Grove, OK, Sept. 10, 2015. Tulsa World File
Mason Fine listens as former OU quaterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jason White speaks to the football team in Locust Grove Sept. 21, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine of Locust Grove runs to the center of the field after their victory over Westville in their homecoming football game Sept. 25, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine of Locust Grove runs for a touchdown during their football game against Westville Sept. 25, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine of Locust Grove is pursued by Tahlequah Sequoyah's Therran Hammer while scramblins shortly before throwing a touchdown pass Oct. 15, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine of Locust Grove throws a pass against Tahlequah Sequoyah Oct. 15, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine of Locust Grove runs the ball against Tahlequah Sequoyah Oct. 15, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Colt Rowland bows his head in prayer with Locust Grove quarterback Mason Fine before their game on Friday, October 23, 2015. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Mason Fine attempts a pass during his team's game at Locust Grove High School on Friday, October 23, 2015. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Leslie Locust of Tahlequah wishes Mason Fine of Locust Grove good luck before their football game against Tahlequah Sequoyah Oct. 15, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine of Locust Grove throws the ball against Tahlequah Sequoyah Oct. 15, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Mason Fine runs the ball against Gregory Whitaker of Eufaula Nov. 13, 2015. The school celebrated senior night in the first round playoff game. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Mason Fine says the Pirate Prayer at the end of their game against Berryhill in the 2nd round of the playoffs Nov. 20, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine of Locust Grove pumps his fist after a touchdown pass during their football game against Berryhill in the 2nd round of the playoffs Nov. 20, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Mason Fine reacts between plays during their football game with Lone Grove in Lone Grove Nov. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove quarterback Mason Fine runs with the ball during their football game with Lone Grove in Lone Grove Nov. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Locust Grove's Jason Pirtle (left) and Mason Fine react after their playoff defeat to Lone Grove in Lone Grove Nov. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Mason Fine's letter of intent to play football at the University of North Texas during a signing ceremony at Locust Grove High School Feb. 10, 2016. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Dale Fine(right) signs paperwork for Mason Fine to play at the University of North Texas in the office at Locust Grove High School Feb. 10, 2016. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
