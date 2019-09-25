SOFTBALL
Longhorns’ Walker commits to Duke
Inola senior Lillie Walker is headed to Duke University, and she couldn’t be more thrilled about it.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Walker, who committed to the Blue Devils after an unofficial visit to Durham, North Carolina. “The level of education is an obvious fantastic selling point, but also playing in the ACC against some of the best competition in the sport really sold me.”
Walker has guided Inola to a 15-9 record, and she has done it at the plate and in the pitching circle. On offense, Walker has a .373 batting average and 17 RBIs.
She is 12-9 as a pitcher, with a 1.21 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 innings.
“My family was ecstatic,” Walker said. “They are a little nervous about me being 16 hours away, but they are very excited to see my hard work pay off.”
And prior to committing to Duke, Walker still had a lot to learn about the Tar Heel State.
“I was not familiar with North Carolina,” Walker said, “but after my unofficial visit I fell in love with the beautiful campus. Being from a small town, it will definitely be a culture change but something I would love to get used to.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Hinkle tops massive field
Broken Arrow sophomore Payton Hinkle was dominant in her first-place finish at the Southern Stampede in Joplin, Missouri, on Saturday. In a field of more than 300 runners, Hinkle won with a time of 18 minutes, 14 seconds in the 5K event. She finished 17 seconds ahead of Liberty North’s Elizabeth Stinson.
Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard also turned in a top-20 showing, finishing 14th with a time of 19:15.
Commandos clean up in Cleveland
Both Cascia Hall teams finished in first place at the Cleveland meet. Sophie Pazzo (12:42) led the girls team with a first-place finish, and Joe Kelly (17:44) paced the Commandos in the boys race.
Annabel Hubner (13:10) and Styrling Murray (13:38) were second and fourth, respectively, for the Cascia Hall girls, who finished with 38 points, compared to Berryhill (103) in second place.
Eli Kraiss (18:39) was eighth for the Commandos, who also had Liam Donnelly (19:37), Cole Bacher (19:40) and Thomas Blankenship (19:43) place in the top 20 in the 5K race.
“Cleveland was one of the best all-around meets we’ve had as a program,” Cascia Hall coach Adam Stoermer said. “It’s been five years since our boys and girls both won the same meet, but I don’t think we’ve done it with two individual winners, as well.”
Stoermer also pointed to possible future success for both teams, considering the widespread youth.
“Both squads have four freshmen or first-year runners, so they are starting to learn how to race and not just run,” he said. “WE have probably the deepest teams since I’ve been at Cascia, which is really helping to take our training to another level.”
VOLLEYBALL
Berryhill wins title
Class 4A No. 11 Berryhill shrugged off an opening-day loss to Summit Christian to win the Oklahoma Union tournament. The Maidens defeated Dewey, Oklahoma Union and Oologah (twice) en route to the championship.
Leading the way for Berryhill was a quartet of seniors, Hannah Armstrong, Brooklyn Burgess, Emily Clark and Anna Nelson.
“It was a good tournament for us,” Berryhill coach Keith Chronister said. “We played really well and are hoping to build on that as we head into regionals.”
Tigers triumph
Broken Arrow moved into the top spot in the Class 6A rankings after storming to the Owasso tournament title.
“Winning the Owasso tournament was a big boost for us,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said. “It’s important to keep pace with the top teams in the state this time of year, and I’m very proud that our girls stepped up and played big against the toughest teams in the tournament.”
The Tigers picked up victories over Southmoore, Bixby, Owasso and Victory Christian — after losing to the 5A No. 1 Conquerors on the first day of the tournament.
Bullen credited Macy Blackburn, Gracie Daniels, Haylie Jones, Mac McGuire, Olivia Boss, Natalie Morales and Halle Bullen as key contributors in winning the championship.
“It was awesome to see our girls go out there and play to their full potential when it mattered most,” Ian Bullen said.
Jaguars finish first
NOAH went 4-1 to win the Glenpool tournament. The Jaguars defeated Metro Christian 2-0 (25-22, 25-21) in the championship to win the title for the second year in a row.
Haylie McCutchen paced the Jaguars with 113 assists and Sara Bebout had 34 kills. Johanna Linson, Kate Bebout, Kassidy Culberson and Lily Merrill were also instrumental in leading NOAH to the championship.