JENKS — There wasn’t a whole lot of drama Saturday at the Class 6A East Regional at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center. It was generally assumed that Jenks would win both competitions by healthy margins and that’s exactly what happened.
The Jenks boys simply overwhelmed the competition, totaling 476 points for the victory. Bartlesville placed a distant second with 319 points, followed by Union in third with 294.
With victories in three of eight individual events, as well as two of three relays, the defending state champion Trojans excelled with both quality and quantity. Austin Bick won the 200-yard individual medley, Austin Sung won the 100 butterfly and Andrew Truong took the 100 freestyle. The Trojans also won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay.s
Bick also finished second in the 500 free and Truong was third in the 50 free. Grant Stucky was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 IM. Morne Wolmarans came in second in the 100 breaststroke and Jazz Widney placed second in the 200 free.
Overall, the Trojans claimed 14 top-five finishes and 19 top-eight placings (A-heat finalists), each worth over 10 points. By contrast, runner-up Bartlesville had nine top-five swimmers and 11 A-heat finalists.
Jenks is set up well for the state meet here on Feb. 21-22, since the top 24 times in each event, combining both this regional and the West Regional that took place in Edmond, qualify swimmers for the state meet.
“I’m very pleased. They did well. they were having fun,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “Some even went best times, which is great because we are not fully tapered. We did taper some of the kids who needed to move up and make sure they qualify for state, but the majority of them, we’re getting them ready for state.
“It was fun. I can’t wait for the state meet.”
Other individual winners were Union’s Danny Sibley in both the 200 and 500 free, Stillwater’s Gavin Sires in the 50 free and 100 backstroke, and Trenton VonHartitzsch of Union in the 100 breaststroke. Union also won the 400 free relay.
It was a similar story in the girls’ competition, as Jenks amassed 406 points, well ahead of second-place Bixby with 277.5. Union finished third with 246.
Even though the Trojans won just one individual event — Laney Fenton in the 100 breaststroke — as well as the 400 free relay, they utilized impressive depth to win. Fenton also finished second in the 500 free, Jasmine Rau placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 50 free, and Janci Pangburn was second in the 100 free.
Overall, Jenks had 12 top-five finishes and 18 A-heat finalists.
Bartlesville, which won the 6A state championship in each of the previous five years, placed fifth with 191 points, despite having just six swimmers competing.
Senior Sydney Perry won the 50 free and the 100 butterfly, and the Bruins also had four other top-seven finishes, in addition to placing fourth in the 200 medley relay and second in the 200 free relay.
“I feel like I did pretty good, personally, with my races,” Perry said. “Having a really big team and winning three state championships, for me personally, was great and I’m going to miss that, but having a smaller team, we’re just trying to show everyone that we’re still here and we can still make an impact.”
In other events, two freshmen made their presence known as Sylvia Admire of Claremore claimed the 200 and 500 free and Shawnee’s Piper McNeil won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
Senior Kendall Stieben of Bixby won the 100 free.