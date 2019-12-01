Allan Trimble, who won more state high school football championships in 22 seasons at Jenks than any head coach in Oklahoma history, died Sunday morning, Jenks Public Schools announced on Facebook and Twitter. He was 56.
Trimble has been battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
In their social media post, a Jenks Public Schools statement read: "After his courageous fight against ALS, our dear friend Allan Trimble passed away peacefully this morning at St. Francis hospital. He was surrounded by his family. His legacy of faith, family, and football will never be forgotten."
In April 2018, Trimble retired as head coach and director of football almost two years after he was diagnosed with ALS.
Trimble, named head coach on April 9, 1996 after being an assistant the previous six years, led the Trojans to 13 state titles — six in a row from 1996-2001, ’03, ’06-’07 and four in a row from 2012-15.
Trimble had a 242-41 overall record and his teams made 17 state finals appearances at Jenks’ helm. The Trojans only missed reaching the semifinals of the state’s largest classification twice under him, losing earlier in the playoffs on each occasion.
Jenks won 17 district titles (one was forfeited) under Trimble. He was the Tulsa World’s state coach of the year in 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2012,
Trimble said about his time as Jenks’ coach, “It’s like the last 22 years were 30 minutes. When you go back and think about it, you couldn’t write the book on how many great people have crossed paths with me and how blessed I am to have a good job with a good school district, to have a family that’s put up with my career. You can never be negative about that. It’s blessings beyond measure.”
Trimble, born Aug. 14, 1963, was a graduate of Cleveland High School and Northeastern State, After starting his career as Owasso's linebackers coach in 1987, Trimble moved to Jenks as an assistant in 1990 and was named offensive coordinator in 1993, helping the Trojans win a state title that season. He led the Trojans to Class 6A state titles in his first six seasons as head coach.
Trimble received the 2017 Power of Influence Award from the American Football Coaches Association. In 2018, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and was No. 15 on MaxPreps’ 50 Greatest High School Football Coaches of All-Time.
In 2017, Trimble received the Tulsa World's All-World Awards' first Lifetime Achievement Award and Jenks' football stadium was renamed in his honor. The City of Jenks dedicated a section of B Street, which runs through the high school campus, as Allan Trimble Way.
In 2016, Trimble was one of two winners of U.S. Cellular’s nationwide first Most Valuable Coach award. Four times he has been named as the Tulsa World's state coach of the year.
“The legacy Allan Trimble is leaving stretches far beyond the football field,” Jenks Public Schools superintendent Stacey Butterfield said when Trimble announced he was stepping down as Jenks’ coach.
“Although his name will always be associated with winning, his most important work was done by positively impacting the lives of his players and setting an incredible example of humility, courage, and perseverance. He has been an inspiration to our entire community, and the number of lives he has touched with his kindness and generosity is simply remarkable.”