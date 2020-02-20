It hasn’t been done by any school in Oklahoma since 2014, but there is a high likelihood that Jenks will pull off the rare double this weekend of having both its boys and girls swim teams win state championships.
Both squads head into the Class 6A state meet, which starts Friday with the preliminaries and concludes with final heats on Saturday, as the favorites. And the fact that the proceedings will take place at the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, the Trojans’ home pool, only further cements their status as the teams to beat.
“I think it is; it’s their pool,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said about whether there’s such a thing as a home-pool advantage. “They get to sleep at home. We could have gone to a hotel. Last year we did (when the state meet was in Edmond), so we are losing the team atmosphere, but I think it’s going to benefit us. It’s our house and we have invited a lot of friends and family, so hopefully, they’re going to be there cheering for us.”
The boys are the defending champions, after coming in second in 2018 and also winning it all in 2017, and enter the state meet following a dominating performance at the East Regional on Feb. 8.
After winning three of eight individual events (by Austin Bick, Austin Sung and Andrew Truong), as well as two of three relays, and recording a total of 14 top-five finishes, the Trojans amassed 476 points, well ahead of runner-up Bartlesville (319).
They enter the state meet with 12 top-five seed times (the combined times of both the East and West regionals), 14 among the top eight and 22 among the top 16. Those cut-offs are important because the top 16 preliminary times on Friday will score points on Saturday, with the top eight reaching the A finals, which means at least 11 points per swimmer.
That superior depth will be the Trojans’ path to victory. Their top competition will likely come from Norman North, the last program to pull off the double win in 2014. Norman North won the West Regional convincingly and was state runner-up in 2019 and 2017, and claimed the state title in 2018. And while the Timberwolves have elite-level swimmers like Aiden Hayes and Daniel Wilson, who each will likely win both of their races, they don’t have nearly the same depth as Jenks, with six top-five seed times and 13 among the top 16. That gives Jenks many more opportunities to compile points.
The other thing crippling Norman North’s chances is that their 200 medley relay squad was disqualified at the regional, making it ineligible for the state meet. Those lost points will be difficult to overcome.
Meanwhile, the Jenks girls are seeking their first championship since 2010 after finishing second last season. The Trojans won the East Regional comfortably, compiling 406 points, well ahead of second-place Bixby’s 277.5.
Although the Trojans won just one individual event (Laney Fenton in the 100-yard breaststroke), as well as the 400 free relay, they also rely on depth. They have nine top-five seed times for state, 13 in the top eight and 21 among the top 16.
“Every inch, every hundredth of a second is going to count, especially that swimmer that might be in 16th place — that one point is going to help,” Henao said. “Depth is going to be key.”
They also are determined to take the next step after falling just short last season, losing the title by just 22 points to Bartlesville.
“Since last year, we have been talking about it,” Henao said. “I think knowing that they were second last year by 22 points, that’s going to give them a better feeling to be ready for it. They don’t want to be second place again, that’s for sure.”