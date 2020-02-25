Barnsdall’s venerable Joe Gilbert has told Panthers administrators he plans to coach at least one more year.
“There are still a few things I want to get done before I get not so active,” he said.
When does that happen? Gilbert, who started coaching in the Osage County Community in 1954, just completed his 66th year.
His 937 girls basketball wins rank second in Oklahoma history, behind Bertha Frank Teague’s 1,157. And that isn’t the half of it.
He amassed another 2,984 combined wins in the sports of baseball, boys basketball, fast and slow pitch softball (which he gave up last year), and even one year of football.
Brad Bell, star of the 1980 state baseball championship team, joined many other Barnsdall alumni who flocked home on Feb. 14 to honor their former head coach on senior night in Joe Gilbert Fieldhouse.
“We took a picture together and it was great to see them all there,” Gilbert said. “It’s never been about me, it’s about the awesome people I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years.”
