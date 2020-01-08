McLain High School graduate and NFL running back Josh Jacobs has thanked his father, Marty, for his sacrifices in a most generous way, by buying his dad a house.
The Oakland Raiders running back tweeted Tuesday regarding the purchase:
Years ago, Jacobs and his father were at one point homeless, living in Marty's Suburban for a short time. Marty was divorced and had custody of Josh and his four siblings.
The Oakland Raiders tweeted a video of Marty's reaction to his new house:
Now, Marty has a new $310,000 house in Owasso, according to land records.
Josh starred at McLain High School before signing with Alabama in 2016 and then became the 24th overall selection in the NFL draft by the Raiders in 2019.
Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season, despite missing three of Oakland's final four games and being limited in others with a right shoulder injury. He ranked third in the NFL with 88.5 rushing yards per game and his 1,150 yards led all rookies.
Oakland went 7-9 this past season.
Jacobs was an under-the-radar recruit in 2016 with little consideration from colleges before gaining the attention of Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
Gallery: Josh Jacobs' career in photos
Josh Jacobs in the NFL
Oakland Raiders' Josh Jacobs (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Josh Jacobs in the NFL
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Josh Jacobs in the NFL
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Josh Jacobs in the NFL
Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Josh Jacobs at the NFL Draft
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Oakland Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Josh Jacobs at Alabama
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 24-0. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Josh Jacobs at Alabama
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff arms Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Michael Jacquet III (11) as he carries the ball in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Josh Jacobs at Alabama
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs runs the ball against Mercer defensive back Eric Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Josh Jacobs in 2016
Josh Jacobs of McLain smiles prior to picking Alabama as his college Feb. 3, 2016.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2016
Josh Jacobs of McLain picks Alabama as his college on Feb. 3, 2016.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Josh Jacobs in 2016
Josh Jacobs of McLain is congratulated by teammates and supporters after he picked Alabama as his college during a signing day ceremony Feb. 3, 2016.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2016
McLain high school football player Joshua Jacobs (center) is congratulated by his brother Marty Jacobs, 12 (left), girlfriend Joy Gentry, 17, sister Shaleya Jacobs, 19, mother Lachelle Jacobs, and brother Isaiah Jacobs, 14, after a college signing day event for Tulsa Public Schools at the Education Service Center in Tulsa, taken on February 3, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Josh Jacobs in 2016
McLain's Joshua Jacobs (12) shoots a layup during the boys Class 4A area tournament matchup between Locust Grove and McLain, at the Brooks Walton Activity Center, in Skiatook, on Thursday, March 3, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Josh Jacobs in 2016
Marty Jacobs, Josh Jacobs' father, cries during a signing day ceremony where his son picked Alabama as his college Feb. 3, 2016.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2016
McLain's Joshua Jacobs (left) steals the ball from Locust Grove's Aaron Halpain, during the boys Class 4A area tournament matchup between Locust Grove and McLain, at the Brooks Walton Activity Center, in Skiatook, on Thursday, March 3, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Josh Jacobs in 2015
Tulsa McLain's Joshua Jacobs (12) defends on Tuttle's Jett Jobe (4) during the Class 4A boys state championship semifinal game between Tuttle and Tulsa McLain at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Friday, March 13, 2015.
CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
Josh Jacobs in 2015
Joshua Jacobs, McLain football from the Tulsa World's 2015 Fall Photo day
Tulsa World File photo
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs with the ball during a game against Wagoner on Oct. 15, 2015 at W.L. Odom Field in Wagoner.
Photo by DAVE SPIVA/Wagoner Tribune
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs sprints by Cascia Hall defender Zach Powell in the first half on Friday, October 30, 2015.
ERIK CAMPOS/For the Tulsa World
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs sprints by Cascia Hall defender Zach Powell in the first half on Friday, October 30, 2015.
ERIK CAMPOS/For the Tulsa World
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs is knocked out of bounds just short of the goal line by Cascia Hall defender Cade Pruitt in the first half on Friday, October 30, 2015.
ERIK CAMPOS/For the Tulsa World
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs tries to shed a tackle from Cascia Hall defender Kadar Cohlmia in the first half at on Friday, October 30, 2015.
ERIK CAMPOS/For the Tulsa World
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs is pulled down by Cascia Hall defender Hunter Hedrick in the first half on Friday, October 30, 2015.
ERIK CAMPOS/For the Tulsa World
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain senior quarterback Joshua Jacobs stands on the team's practice field, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015.
Tulsa World File photo
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain senior quarterback Joshua Jacobs stands on the team's practice field, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015.
Tulsa World File photo
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain senior quarterback Joshua Jacobs (right) tosses the ball at practice with freshman quarterback Dwight Hamilton, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015.
Tulsa World File photo
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs (right) runs past Oologah's Clayton Downum (left) during a football game at McLain High School in Tulsa on Friday, November 6, 2015.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs (left) is chased by Oologah's Chance Deltz (right) during a football game at McLain High School in Tulsa on Friday, November 6, 2015.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs (right) runs past Oologah's Logan Armstrong during a football game at McLain High School in Tulsa on Friday, November 6, 2015.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2015
Central's Jaylen Thomas (left) gets a rebound under pressure from McLain's Joshua Jacobs during a basketball game at Central High School in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, December 1, 2015.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2015
McLain's Joshua Jacobs (right) dribbles around Central's Elijah Landrum during a basketball game at Central High School in Tulsa on Tuesday, December 1, 2015.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2014
Joshua Jacobs of McLain Football High School on Aug 21, 2014.
MIKE SIMONS/ Tulsa World File
Josh Jacobs in 2013
McLain's Joshua Jacobs is tackled by Central Braves No.28 RJ Washington during the All City football preview game at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa on August 29,2013.
Tulsa World File photo
Josh Jacobs in 2013
McLain's Joshua Jacobs is tackled by Central Braves No.23 DJ Daniels during the All City football preview game at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa on August 29,2013.
Tulsa World File photo
