Josh Kaste doesn’t seem the type to have an identity crisis just because stadium announcers can’t say his name correctly.
He’s heard it rhymed with “past” and “paste,” but the Lincoln Christian senor football player doesn’t pay close attention.
“It’s always been a unique name, but I don’t look at it as anything bad,” he said. “At least they’re saying my name.”
His family pronounces it to rhyme with “nasty” and that matches the disposition he brings to his role as a hard-nosed running back.
Kaste enjoys running between the tackles like anyone who also plays linebacker and likes the physical nature of the game. He got more than his fill last week as the No. 2 Bulldogs drummed No. 1 Heritage Hall out of the Class 3A playoffs.
Kaste carried 29 times for 130 yards and scored his 24th and 25th rushing TDs of the season as the Bulldogs rolled 33-6, avenging losses to the Chargers in the 3A state final in 2015 and last year’s semifinals.
Lincoln Christian advanced to play No. 3 Plainview for the state title at 11 a.m. Saturday in the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium. The Bulldogs will be making their third finals appearance, having won the 2A crown in 2002.
Plainview advanced with a 55-13 win over Verdigris in the other 3A semifinal. The Indians boast two of the state’s top seniors in receiver Blake Nowell, a TCU commit, and 6-foot-6, 295-pound tackle Eli Russ, an Oklahoma State University commit.
Kaste had a first-half TD against Heritage Hall but most of his work came in the final 24 minutes.
When the Bulldogs went up 27-0 early in the third quarter, Bulldogs coach Jerry Ricke knew it was time to start bleeding the clock and put the ball in Kaste’s hands.
Kaste carried on 19 of the Bulldogs’ 27 plays in the final half, often for little or no gain because it became obvious to Heritage Hall’s players what LCS was trying to do. But every time Lincoln ran Kaste three times and punted, it was two more minutes off the clock.
“We had a lead and the field conditions were a little slick, so I could see why (Ricke) was calling so many runs,” Kaste said. “After a while, it got kind of old with all the hammering, but I was still able to get a couple of yards here and there.”
Kaste still finished with his eighth 100-plus rushing game of the season and totals 1,450 yards in 13 games. He still averages 8.6 yards per carry, despite averaging just 4.5 against Heritage Hall.
Coming into 2019, Lincoln had passing quarterback Chase Ricke (the coach’s son) for another season, but needed a replacement for graduated Brendyn Harris, who rushed for 1,639 yards and 29 TDs last season.
Ricke knew he had Kaste waiting in the wings.
“He’s waited his turn. He does everything you ask him to do and never complains about the number of carries — just a top-quality kid,” Ricke said. “We’ve known for a long time that we could throw the ball, but I told him he was gonna get a lot of carries in the playoffs.”
Against Heritage Hall, Kaste got more than his share.