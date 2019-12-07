1. STORY OF THE GAME
Lincoln starts fast, never lets up
Lincoln Christian jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and was never caught. Only once did Plainview have the ball when it was a one-score game and it was then content with just running out the clock in the final minute of the first half deep in its own territory. The Bulldogs scored TDs on six of their eight possessions (excluding the final play) and never left the door open for the Indians to overtake them.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Lincoln’s defense against Plainview’s stars
Points of emphasis for Lincoln’s defense were containing quarterback Brock Parham and TCU commit receiver Blake Nowell. Lincoln was successful in doing that, except for Parham’s 58-yard TD run in the second quarter. Other than that, Parham accounted for only 169 yards. Nowell was limited to 42 total yards on 11 touches — his longest gain was 10 yards.
3. GAME MVP
Lincoln Christian WR/DB Kolbe Katsis
The junior had 13 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he made a huge play early in the fourth quarter with an interception at the Lincoln 4 that kept Plainview from making it a one-score game after once trailing 35-14. It shifted the momentum back to Lincoln, which then drove for the clinching touchdown.
4. UNSUNG HEROES
Lincoln Christian LBs Daymon Levell and Connor Johnson
Levell was involved in a team-high 15 tackles, with two solos for losses. Johnson was in on 11 tackles with five solos. On offense, he had three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown that opened the second half.