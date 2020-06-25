A video presentation of the 2020 All World Awards Show presented by Bill Knight Automotive debuts 7 p.m. Thursday at TulsaWorld.com and on Cox Cable’s YurView Channel 3 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
The ceremony, filmed at Bill Knight Ford and hosted by Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig and Bill Knight, features the announcement of athlete-of-the-year winners in 11 sports; interviews with some of the honorees; a salute to seniors whose seasons were cut short due to the cancellations caused by COVID-19 and a special message from Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.
Tulsa World high school writers Barry Lewis and Mike Brown will host a Facebook Live pre-event show at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at facebook.com/tulsaworld.
Follow both events live on Twitter with the hashtag #allworld2020.
