Guerin Emig

Tulsa World sports columnist Guerin Emig speaks during the Tulsa World 2019 All World Awards. Emig will host the 2020 All World Awards Show on Thursday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

 TomGilbertTulsaWorld

More on the All World Awards

Watch the All World Pre Show

Storylines for the 2020 All World Awards

See the candidates for the All World Preseason Football Contest

A video presentation of the 2020 All World Awards Show presented by Bill Knight Automotive debuts 7 p.m. Thursday at TulsaWorld.com and on Cox Cable’s YurView Channel 3 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The ceremony, filmed at Bill Knight Ford and hosted by Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig and Bill Knight, features the announcement of athlete-of-the-year winners in 11 sports; interviews with some of the honorees; a salute to seniors whose seasons were cut short due to the cancellations caused by COVID-19 and a special message from Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.

Tulsa World high school writers Barry Lewis and Mike Brown will host a Facebook Live pre-event show at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at facebook.com/tulsaworld.

Follow both events live on Twitter with the hashtag #allworld2020.

All World finalists for athlete of the year: See honorees in basketball, football, softball, cross country, volleyball, wrestling and swimming

Michael Peters

918-581-8348

michael.peters@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mgpeters23