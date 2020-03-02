HS BK State (copy)

Booker T. Washington’s Trey Phipps (l0), Michael McHenry (24) and Seth Hurd (5) celebrate their last-secopnd win over Southmoore to capture last year's 6A state championship at the Mabee Center. On Monday, the OSSAA announced sites for this year's tournaments in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, March 12-14. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced the sites to be used for the 6A-5A state basketball tournaments in Tulsa and 4A-3A-2A state tournaments in Oklahoma City on March 12-14.

For the 11th straight year, the ORU Mabee Center will be the headquarter site for the 6A-5A tournaments and other first-round games will be played at Skiatook, Owasso and Memorial.

For the 4A-3A-2A tournaments in Oklahoma City, State Fair Arena is the headquarter site with other games to be played at Mustang, Yukon, Edmond Deer Creek, Southern Nazarene University and Oklahoma City University.

