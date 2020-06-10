Dax Fulton, a Mustang left-handed pitcher and University of Oklahoma signee, was chosen Thursday by the Miami Marlins in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft. He went on the 40th overall pick.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Fulton was the second player with Oklahoma ties chosen in the draft and the first from the high school ranks.
Cade Cavalli, a former Bixby High standout and OU right-handed pitcher, was chosen Wednesday in the first round by the World Series champion Washington Nationals on the 22nd overall pick.
Fulton was the first high school left-handed pitcher drafted in 2020 and the highest Oklahoma high schooler chosen since Ty Hensley of Edmond Santa Fe went 30th overall to the New York Yankees in 2012.
“We’re really excited for him,” Mustang coach Joe Patterson said. “He was pretty nervous about his Tommy John surgery and for him to overcome all of that, it’s a pretty high honor.”
Fulton was throwing 90-93 mph and was projected as a first-round pick before he tore a ligament in his elbow during the US Team Trials in California last August. Following surgery, he began rehabbing and was cleared to throw in March.
“I don’t think he’ll fall off,” Patterson. “Tommy Johnson surgery is such a common thing now. They’ve got it down to a science. He had the best surgeon you can get and he’s been rehabbing with the best people.”
Patterson was head coach at Westmoore before moving to Mustang last May. In 2017, he was in the opposing dugout when Fulton burst on the scene as a ninth-grader by pitching a complete game to beat the Jaguars in the 6A state championship game.
Three years later, Fulton has a decision to make — play at OU or take the money. The assigned bonus value for the 40th pick is $1.86 million, although even if Fulton signs for that much, under the rules for this year's draft, he would receive only $100,000 this year, with the balance to be paid over the next two years.
Patterson said there probably isn't any question whether he will make the grade.
"With his frame and his fastball, I would think he's a good fit for pretty much any major league team," Patterson said.