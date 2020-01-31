Jim Benien wouldn’t have even gone to Tulsa Public Schools much less have been inducted into the TPS Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday night if he had never known Texas Tech coaching legend Gerald “Corky” Oglesby.
Benien, who had a record-setting career in two sports at Oklahoma State, was among 13 inducted during a banquet at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. He attended two private schools, Marquette and Cascia Hall, before moving to Central as a sophomore.
“I had known Corky for years from Kanakuk Camp in Missouri,” Benien said Thursday. “Corky saw I had a little talent in track and field, and he was the head coach at Central, so I thought I had better opportunities to develop in track and field there.”
Benien was selected to the Scholastic Coach All-America high school track team in 1968 as one of the nation’s top discus throwers. He was a state champion in the shot put in 1966 and ’67, and discus in ’68. Benien also lettered in tennis, basketball and football at Central, and was offered football scholarships by the state’s three major colleges, but he chose the track and field option. In 1971, he set the OSU discus record that still stands.
By then, Benien already had returned to football for his junior season after a two-year layoff from that sport.
“As a kid I played a lot of sports, and I felt I wanted to do something other than throw the discus in college,” Benien said. “So I thought I would go kick, so it worked out. I just spent a lot of time in the weight room (during his football hiatus), so I stayed in fairly good shape.”
Benien led the Big Eight in punting in 1970 and ’71 and was second nationally with a 45.5-yard average in 1971 for OSU. For many years, he held the NCAA record for top punting average in a game. And it’s a good thing for the Cowboys that he decided to return to football.
“I got a lot of opportunities to kick (because) we were a pretty average team,” Benien said with a smile while in the TPS Athletics Office Hall of Fame room at the Charles C Mason Education Service Center. “I had 152 kicks in two years — that’s a lot of kicks per game.”
After graduating from OSU, Benien competed statewide and nationally in racquetball. He opened the first private racquetball-only facility, Jim Benien Courts, in Tulsa in 1976 and that eventually led to him getting in the fitness center business with the launch of all American Fitness and Racquetball Center, and he is currently owner of 10GYM.
Other inductees Thursday were Ebi Ere, Jason Parker, Emmett Hahn, Bobby Jack Stuart, Vincent Orange, Emmit J. McHenry, Lawrence “Night Train” Lane, Jim Shields, Lisa Barry Berg, Wally Knapp, Jim Linn and Joe Shoulders. That brings the total to 104 in the TPS Athletics HOF.
“I remember Jim Shields from OSU; he was there (wrestling) at the same time,” Benien said. “I was excited to see Lisa. I remember watching her when she was 8 or 9 years old and you could see the wonderful (tennis) star that she was going to become.”
Benien was not the only Central graduate from the late ’60s who was honored Thursday. Lane was inducted for a career that has included being Booker T. Washington’s football public-address announcer and a high school basketball official for a half-century.
“I’m humbled to be recognized for the many things I’ve done that I didn’t realize that other people watch or recognize,” Lane said. “I look at all these names, and I’m on the wall with all these people when I’m above the ground and not below, it’s an awesome feeling. I played for Eddie Sutton at Central, (although) I got more pine time than playing time.”
Lane currently is helping girls basketball team at his alma mater.
”Their coach, Clarence Glover, is my barber, so when he got that job, he asked me to mentor,” Lane said. “So on off-nights when I’m not officiating I am at their games.”
Parker, a 2000 Memorial graduate who is Muskogee’s athletic director and a former University of Tulsa basketball standout, at 38 is the youngest HOF member, just a few months younger than his former neighbor, Ere, who was a basketball player at McLain and University of Oklahoma.
”It’s just an amazing honor,” said Parker, who moved to TPS from Jenks when he was in eighth grade. “The opportunity to represent Tulsa Memorial not only in basketball but athletics — it means everything to me. For me Tulsa Memorial is where it all started — that’s where I kind of developed my identity, my sense of purpose, where I met my wife, so it means the world to me to represent that forever.
”It’s a blessing and to see the eclectic nature of all the sports and activities represented let’s you know the gravity of how we were able to influence others through our various sports and how we were able to be influenced by our sports and activities. It speaks to the weight of what we we were able to accomplish and those people who went on that journey with us.”
Parker then gave a nod to his Memorial coach, Robert Sprague, who is in the TPS Hall.
”He means so much to me not only as a coach but as an athletic director,” Parker said. “He was always willing to go above and beyond. He inspires me and as a friend, he’s always been there from the time I first met him 25 years ago.”
Linn, a three-sport athlete at Hale and a member of OU’s 1968 Orange Bowl team, noted during his speech at the dinner that he played for four coaches who are in the TPS Hall of Fame — Knapp, H.J Green, Larry Miller and Woody West.
”I’m truly a blessed man,” Linn said.