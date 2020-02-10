Gabe Simonsen of Mustang High School is the latest recipient of the Gatorade Award as the boys cross country runner of the year for Oklahoma, the Gatorade Company announced Monday.
The 5-foot-6, 120-pound junior won his second consecutive 6A individual state title last November, covering the 5K distance in a time of 15:39.89 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Simonsen finished 22.64 seconds faster than his closest competitor and led Mustang to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
He was also 18th at the Nike Cross Nationals South Regional championships and 35th at the Foot Locker South Regional championships.
Gatorade is in its 35th year of honoring the top athletes in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The award honors athletic excellence, high academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field.
Simonsen has volunteered locally at an orphanage, and has donated his time on behalf of community service initiatives through his church youth group. He has maintained a 4.07 weighted GPA.
He is the first athlete chosen from his school for the award in cross country. He is now eligible for selection as Gatorade’s boys cross country runner of the year, which will be announced later this month.