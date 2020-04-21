Muskogee defensive coordinator Jason Sexton has been hired as new head football coach at Shawnee.
"We feel fortunate to have Jason join our Wolves family," Shawnee director of athletics Todd Boyer said in a news release. "He is an excellent leader who believes in relationship building and has an outstanding work ethic and passion for kids."
Sexton, a former Carl Albert and Oklahoma State University football player, was with the Roughers’ coaching staff for three seasons. He also served as a power lifting coach and strength and conditioning coordinator.
Before that, he spent 14 seasons at Midwest City, serving variously as the Bombers’ defensive coordinator, associate head coach, strength coordinator, defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.
“I am honored to receive the opportunity to become the head coach at Shawnee High School,” Sexton said. “I am extremely excited to work with the talented kids, great administration and phenomenal community and parents of Shawnee.”
Sexton replaces Billy Brown, who said he was forced out after 16 seasons. Brown guided the program to 10 playoff appearances and a semifinal finish in 2005, but the Wolves were coming off back-to-back 2-8 records at the 6A Division II level.
Sexton also spent three years at Southern Nazarene University as defensive backs coach and strength coordinator. In 17 seasons as a high school assistant, he has coached three prep All-Americans and been part of 14 playoff teams.
He was part of the coaching team that started Muskogee's power lifting program. In their second season, the Roughers were producing individual state champions and a Class 6A No. 3 team finish.