Broken Arrow unveiled an updated “Tigers” logo to honor past BA athletes, the district’s athletic department announced Monday in the news release.
The logo will appear on the helmets as part of throwback uniforms that the Tigers will wear in Friday's homecoming game against Yukon.
It will also be used as an occasional secondary symbol, but the interlocking “BA” emblem will remain as the district’s primary logo, the news release said.
The Tigers logo was inspired by similar logos used by Broken Arrow High School dating back to at least the 1950s.
“Broken Arrow has such a rich history of being `one town, one Tiger,’” executive director of athletes Steve Dunn said.
Bringing back the logo “honors our entire community and provides an opportunity for our coaches to teach our student athletes about the importance of building a legacy and honoring a tradition,” Dunn said.
Jim Ragsdale, a 1972 BAHS graduate and son of legendary former head football coach H.S. Ragsdale, said the classic logo will strengthen the connection between current and past generations of Tigers.
“Seeing this logo takes me back to my childhood growing up at Broken Arrow High School,” Ragsdale said, adding that he knew his dad "would be proud to see how Broken Arrow has kept a strong sense of tradition over the years.”
Throwback-themed merchandise and tickets to Friday’s game are available at Tiger Threads, inside the main entrance of BAHS. Tiger Threads is open to the public and is accessible without checking into the main campus.