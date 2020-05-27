In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, the Gatorade Company announced McKenzie Wagoner of Newcastle as its 2019-20 softball player of the year for Oklahoma.
The 5-foot-8 senior right-handed pitcher led the Racers (32-6) to the 4A state fast pitch title last fall, posting a 24-3 record with an 0.37 ERA.
Wagonger threw eight no-hitters and 20 shutouts, walking just 29 batters while striking out 291 in 172 innings. She also batted .460 with 40 RBIs and is ranked 44th nationally in the 2020 recruiting class by Extra Inning Softball.
“McKenzie Wagoner is one of the best players I’ve ever seen,” McLoud coach Chance Griffin said in a Gatorade news release. “She spins every pitch she throws at a crazy rate and her ball moves a ton, and then she can rear back and pump it about 65 mph when she needs to.”
The award recognizes not only athletic ability but also academic achievement and exemplary character shown on and off the field.
Wagoner volunteered locally on behalf of Special Olympics and youth sports programs. She maintained a 4.27 GPA and has signed to play college softball at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Wagoner is the first athlete from her school chosen for the softball award. She is now a finalist for Gatorade’s national player of the year, along with players of the year from 49 other states and the District of Columbia. The award will be announced in June.