Bixby administrator Stephanie Blackwell has been named spirit coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association.
Blackwell, director of athletic programs for the Bixby Public Schools, returned to cheer coaching in 2019 after guiding the Spartans to state titles in 2003, 2004 and 2007.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” she said of the honor Thuirsday. “To have been out of coaching and then to get back in and receive this is quite an honor.”
Blackwell said she stepped down from cheer coaching in 2007 to devote herself to the fulltime duties of athletic director. She has been director of athletic programs for the district for the past four years.
She said she decided to return to coaching because “I just felt there was a need and I still have that passion and I wanted to give that back to the athletes and I missed being around the kids,” she said.
The NFHS Coaches Association annuallly names coach of the year honors for spirit and in 22 varsity sports, according to an NFHS news release.
A 1988 Bixby graduate, Blackwell cheered at the University of Tulsa for four years and was on the sideline in 1991 when the Hurricane dominated San Diego State in the Freedom Bowl in San Diego, California.
She is a tireless advocate for high school cheer sports. She has served as president of the Oklahoma Cheerleading Coaches Association; as a member of the OSSAA cheerleading advisory board; and as a judge for All-State contests and national cheer competitions.
She was named coach of the year for the National Federation of High Schools in 2007-08 and was a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s award in 2008-09.
In 2014, she was one of eight cited nationally for administrative excellence by the NFHS. In 2019, she was a finalist for NHSACA athletic director of the year.
She began her teaching career in Kiefer in 1992 and has been with her home school distrtict since 1993.