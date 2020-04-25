TU vs Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Kamren Curl (2) tackles Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) during the game at Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, AR on 10/20/18. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

The Washington Redskins selected former Muskogee High School safety Kamren Curl with the 216th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft Saturday.

Curl was a three-year starter at Arkansas before entering the draft as a junior. He came out of Muskogee as a three-star prospect with offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, TCU, Baylor, Nebraska, Houston, Texas Tech, Washington State and Illinois. He immediately started at Arkansas, where he recorded 76 tackles, two defended passes, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as a junior.

Curl was a projected seventh-round pick, according to NFL.com, with his overview by Lance Zierlein saying, “Three-year starter with adequate size, instincts and competitiveness, but lacking speed and a plus position characteristic. Curl has experience in man coverage, but might be better suited as a split-safety where he can cover with his eyes more frequently than with his athleticism and speed. He’ll come up to hit and tackle but doesn’t have the frame or power to be an impactful run deterrent near the line of scrimmage. He has a chance to become a backup safety at some point if he has enough speed.”

