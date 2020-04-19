A story of Mason Fine often retold is of when he shoved newspaper in his sneakers to appear taller the first time he met then-North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
Fine jokes at how well he’s gotten at sharing that legend over the last four years — elaborating on smaller details each interview because of how many times he’s had to repeat it to reporters, fans and now, NFL scouts.
“It’s just my story,” Fine said. “I know you and myself have read the same story over and over, but that’s life, and I can't go back and change the story.”
The story of Fine being too short to be a successful quarterback is not a tall tale. It’s been retold plenty, especially every time a new chapter begins, such as his current transition from college football player to NFL prospect. Fine has become calloused to answering the same questions about his height for the same article to be rewritten. But those close to him who have been by his side through this before are, quite frankly, worn out by that narrative.
“It is what it is,” said Matt Hennesy, who was Fine’s high school coach. “That’s the way it happened and it's a cool story and that's what media is looking for. The real story that I try to give out to people I talk to or my kids or whoever — the real story is about a kid who just had the drive and the discipline to do whatever it took to make it.”
Fine grew up in Peggs, which has a population of just over 800 and doesn’t even have a high school — only a K-8 school, which Fine attended and played 8-man football at. He went to nearby Locust Grove High School. There, Fine became Oklahoma’s all-time leader in passing yards (13,081) and touchdowns (166) as a three-year starter.
Despite the stats and becoming the state’s only two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Fine was deemed too short to play Division-I football at 5-foot-11. And 5-11 is generous. Harrell was actually surprised how small Fine was the first time he saw him in person, even with newspaper crammed in Fine’s shoes. Nonetheless, UNT was Fine’s only FBS offer.
Fine was a four-year starter for the Mean Green. He left this past fall as UNT’s career leader in passing yards (12,505), passing touchdowns (93), passing efficiency (140.68), touchdowns responsible for (100) and completions (1,039).
But, again, after another four-year career with impressive stats and accolades, Fine is said to be too short to succeed at the next level. It’s the first weakness listed on his NFL.com prospect profile: Extremely small as an NFL prospect. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein started his overview with “Very small quarterback with some dual-threat capabilities but falling well short of the special athletic prowess of the similarly sized Kyler Murray.”
“It’s getting old,” high school and college teammate Jason Pirtle said. “I don't think it's as big a deal in this day and age of football as it's been in the past, obviously, with multiple short quarterbacks in the NFL being successful. I mean, he's done everything asked of him and proved himself on the field, of course.”
Déjà vu
Hennesy has three pages of notes from Fine’s speech about leadership last week on a Zoom video conference.
Hennesy left Locust Grove for Pawhuska in 2018, and with his whole team quarantined at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s had leadership meetings every Monday morning, with Fine serving as last week’s guest speaker.
“It was probably the best leadership speech I’ve heard in 20 years,” Hennesy said. “I'm sitting there going, ‘Wait a minute now. This is a 22-year-old kid that played for me that, hell, half this stuff I probably told him, but I'm sitting here and I take three pages of notes.’
“But that's just who he is. He brought up a lot of good points and, like I told my kids later, I said, ‘The thing about it is there's none of that that’s fake.’ Some guys will give you a speech because it all sounds good, but he gave a good speech from the heart of what he actually does and how he did it.”
Hennesy is eager to brag about Fine, whether it’s as a football player, or even about a speech he gave. That comes from watching a high school freshman he called “Pup” mature into an NFL prospect. It might also be second nature for Hennesy to talk Fine up after having to do so constantly during the college recruitment process, always having to ensure scouts Fine could overcome his height.
Fortunately for Hennesy, this time around he’s not the one getting all the phone calls from scouts wanting to know more, only to not listen.
“(Fine) and I laughed about that,” Hennesy said. “It's 100% déjà vu. The doubters, and then the people that actually know him, the people that have worked for him — (UNT coach) Seth (Littrell) and those guys — they're 100% pushing him back and believing in him 100%. It's just the ones that haven't had a chance to have their hands on Mason Fine yet — they don't know. You don't know what you don't know, but they'll know soon enough.”
David Blevins has the same confidence in Fine after being there for it all, too. Blevins even said he’d risk a first-round pick on Fine if he was an NFL general manager. Blevins was Locust Grove’s offensive coordinator when Fine was quarterback there. He eventually became the head coach after Hennesy’s departure but left for Hilldale last year.
“For me, it is a little different (this time) because I'm not there hand-in-hand,” Blevins said. “We’d go to all these awards banquets, and driving back, it's like, ‘Just keep your faith, keep God first and keep praying. Something's gonna happen.’ And finally, I guess it’d be late January, something happened at North Texas. But this thing here is just awesome. Not very many people get this much publicity about the draft.”
One opportunity
Fine is an optimist -- he made sure to mention anything could happen -- but more than likely, as a prospect projected to be selected on Day 3 or not at all, he knows he won’t get picked in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.
If Fine were over 6-foot, he might be learning his destination that soon instead of making plans about what franchise will be his best option if he is forced to sign as a free agent. But Fine is listed at 5-foot-11, and whether it’s irritating or not, that’s what has become his story. Even if he’s a success story like 5-11 New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who he trained with during spring break, Fine’s height will still be the first number mentioned in stories before any stats or records.
“People ask me, ‘Oh, man, well what would happen if you were a 6-foot-3 quarterback?’ And the first thing I say is, ‘Well, one, I've never played quarterback at 6-foot-3, so I don't know how it is to other people. I can only play it at 5-foot-10 and that's just who I am, so I don't know what it's like to be a 6-foot-3 quarterback,’” Fine said. “The second thing is, it developed a chip on my shoulder because you hear ‘No’ more being a non-prototypical quarterback. That developed, one, a chip on my shoulder and, two, a certain mentality of attacking each and every day with something to prove, but also, your small circle that believes in you. I always say I try to keep those people right.
“If I was 6-foot-4 and 220 (pounds), people telling me, ‘Oh, man, he has such high potential to be such a great quarterback’ and getting more things handed to you and more things coming easy to you, I think I wouldn't be the same person as I am today, and I might not be sitting in position to be playing in the NFL here soon.”
Teams highly interested in Fine include the Saints, Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys. A handful of other franchises have shown moderate interest. Fine said he has gotten more praise from NFL scouts than he ever did from college recruiters. So, while he had doubt four years ago about where he’d end up after repeatedly being told “No,” Fine is sure that by the end of this week, he will be an NFL quarterback. It will just be another chapter for the story of Mason Fine: the quarterback that is too short.
“When you grow up as a kid, you always had this dream of whatever — being a president or being a CEO or being a football player or being a Division-I basketball player — you have those dreams as a kid, and when you get older, people start telling you, ‘No’ or you start changing your dreams,” Fine said. “I always wondered why. Forming to society — it's the easy route.
“All I’ve asked for my whole life is just an opportunity — one opportunity. Now looking at the draft coming up in a couple of days, no matter what happens — I might be drafted in the fifth, sixth, seventh round, or I might go undrafted — either way, I'm not discouraged because I know when this happens, when the next NFL season comes along, I'm gonna get that one opportunity that I've always asked for, and that's something I look forward to and it's a dream come true no matter what happens. It really is.”