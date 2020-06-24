The location of the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association's All-State football game is now set.
Executive director Justin Jones announced Wednesday that the OFBCA has signed a contract to play in Oklahoma Baptist University's Crain Family Stadium on July 25 at 7 p.m.
"We're excited to be able to have this game," Jones said. "It will be one last chance for some of these kids to play football. For others, it might be another chance to be reevaluated (by college recruiters).”
Also on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association announced plans to play its All-State games on the same date at the University of Central Oklahoma. The large-school game is at 3 p.m. and the large-school game is at 4:30 p.m.
The football and basketball games replace the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State games, lost in June when the OCA voted to cancel its 2020 summer convention in Tulsa because of the coronavirus.
Skordle joins the OFBCA as a co-sponsor and will livestream the football game, handle pregame promotions and produce gameday programs, Jones said.
Uniforms will be donated by Under Armour and Tulsa’s Midwest Sporting Goods.
Football rosters will consist of athletes who received OCA All-State recognition in January and substitutes selected from the OCA's all-star teams by class.
Stroud football coach Chris Elerick heads the East coaching staff and Kingfisher's Jeff Myers heads the West coaching staff.