Jenks’ Haley Meely was named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association all-state team on Saturday. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World

The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association announced its 2020 all-state teams Saturday morning.

The OGBCA released three teams — small, middle and large — divided with eastern and western selections. Jenks and Vinita were the only eastern teams with two selections. Jenks’ Makenna Burch and Haley Meely made the large school east team, while Lizzie Shephard and Hallie Reed represented Vinita on the middle school east team.

Large school east: Hailey Grant, Claremore; Wyvette Mayberry, Booker T. Washington; Chloe Martin, Bartlesville; Baylee Fincher, Ponca City; Jayla Burgess, Union; Ray Osborne, Sapulpa; Madison Wheat, Coweta; Makenna Burch, Jenks; Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers; Haley Meely, Jenks

Large school west: Skylar Vann, Deer Creek; Graycen Holden, Edmond North; Ashanti Day, Moore; Katelyn Levings, Edmond Memorial; Brayanna “BB” Polk, Del City; Tyeshia Anderson, Piedmont; Amaya Gordon, Ardmore; Jessika Evans, Norman North; Mackenzie Crusoe, Choctaw; Brionna Scott, Deer Creek

Middle school east: Taylen Collins, Muldrow; Lexi Keys, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Ruthie Udomouh, Victory Christian; Lizzie Shephard, Vinita; Autumn Hines, Adair; Zoey Whitely, Fort Gibson; Karly Wadsworth, Oologah; Alice Stevenson, Perkins; Elizabeth Cash, Grove; Hallie Reed, Vinita

Middle school west: Rylee Langerman, CHA; Averi Zinn, Anadarko; Korie Allensworth, Sulphur; Caley Young, Jones; Payton Jones, Alva; Katie King, Harrah; Lexie Davis, CHA; Brooklin Bain, Comanche; Lexie Reihm, Alva; Jennifer Beebe, Kingfisher

Small school east: Holli Lindley, Hartshorne; Tafv Harjo, Strother; MaKenna Murdock, McCurtain; Lindy Nowakowski, Dale; Cierra Axton, Battiest; Sydnie Womack, Howe; Chloe Brinlee, Latta; Kylie Wolfe, Strother; Ashley Johnson, Whitesboro; Zoe Nation, Howe; Shayni Green, Okay; Abbie Long, Preston; Savannah Macom, Porum; Hannah McCormack, Cameron; Jaclyn Shaffer, Kinta

Small school west: Rachel Stanfield, Luther; Haley Schrek, Canute; Calebi Cusher, Duke; Rachel McDowell, Okarche; Jordan Bloomfield, Fletcher; Laryn Garrison, Lookeba Sickles; Kirstyn Strain, Canute; Madison Faylor, Canute; Anna Motycka, Burlington; Madison Rollins, Hollis; Alie Parkhurst, Cheyenne; Delaney Reimer, Sentinel; Kailin Taylor, Cashion; Jarah Whitfield, Boise City; Catelyn Brewster, Leedey

