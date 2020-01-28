The 2020 All-State football game will be a familiy affair for Stroud coach Chris Elerick and twin sons Grant and Drew Elerick.
Dad was chosen to coordinate the East squad for the annual Oklahoma Coaches Association game and Grant, a quarterback, and Drew, a linebacker, were chosen to play in the game, set for July 31 at a site to be determined in the Tulsa area.
Collinsville coach Kevin Jones and Adair superintendent and former Warriors head coach Mark Lippe were chosen as assistants for the East
squad.
The OCA announced its selections Monday.
Other standouts for the East include include Mario Kirby and Dawson Adams from Owasso’s Class 6A Division I state champs and Brennan Presley and Brody Sartin from Bixby’s 6AII championship squad.
Also, Edison running back Sevion Morrison, Stillwater quarterback Gunnar Gundy and Regent Prep receiver Jack Wright are on the East roster.
2020 OCA All-State football teamsEAST OFFENSE
QB: Gunnar Gundy, Stillwater, Asher Link, Metro Christian; Grant Elerick, Stroud.
RB: Sevion Morrison, Edison; Jimmie Coleman, Muskogee; Cameron Gunville, Seminole.
WR: Garrett Mitchell, Pryor; Barrett Bradbury, Adair; Jack Wright, Regent Prep; Carson Callaway, Metro Christian.
OL: Matthew Pierce, Beggs; Caleb Yeager, Kingston; Luke Wieck, Seminole; Jordan Overson, Lincoln Christian; Austin Woods, Verdigris; Maximus Johnson, Jenks; Zachary Buchanan, Pawnee.
Athlete: Brennan Presley Bixby.
DT: Devion Williams, Muskogee; Vaka Tuifua, Poteau; Stephen Young, Broken Bow.
DE: Blake Corn, Tahlequah; Brayden Morgan, Fort Gibson; Braden Fullbright, Bristow.
LB: Brody Sartin, Bixby; Payton Russell, Collinsville; Elijah Wright, Vian; Hunter Reed, Pawhuska; Drew Elerick, Stroud; Jaxson Walker, Davenport.
DB: Kobe Holley, Stillwater; Dawson Adams, Owasso; Joseph Nichols, Union; Thomas Ivy, Edison; D.J. Overstreet, Bristow; Devin Acklin, Bethel.
Coaches: Chris Elerick, Stroud (head coach); Mark Lippe, Adair; Joey Ginn, Bethel; Kevin Jones, Collinsville.
QB: Cade Horton, Norman, Jaxon Ratterree, Weatherford.
RB: Jayce Gardner, Moore; Devontae Pickard, Piedmont,; Gus Smith, Stratford.
WR: Blake Nowell, Plainview; Parker Ross, Tuttle; Fischer Webb, Mangum; Kaden Merrell, Lindsay; Chateau Reed, Lawton.
TE: Cody Scott, Ringling.
OL: Logan Furnish, Norman North; Wes Hine, Kingfisher; Jayston King, Putnam North; Ethan Stewart, Jones; Ben Sparks, Norman; Evan Maples, Edmond Santa Fe; Kellen Clafin, Pond Creek-Hunter.
DB: Jayveon Traylor, Del City; Phillip Smitherman, Heritage Hall; Drake Parker, Woodward; Daniel Hishaw, Jr., Moore; Kyshon Murray, Del City.
LB: Reise Collier, Carl Albert; Ethan Johnson, Ringling; Jeff Roberson, Choctaw; Mason Olguin, Edmond Santa Fe; Nate Edwards, Chisholm.
DL: Hunter Largent, Noble; Rafe Goucher, El Reno; Riley Myers, Kingfisher; Ryan Baker, Cashion; Kyren Williams, Del City; D.J. Flowers, Putnam North; Colin Naney, Tuttle.
Athlete: Sam Brandt, Bethany.
Coaches: Jeff Myers, Kingfisher (head coach); Travis Sims, Hobart; Greg George, Noble; Daniel, Maly, Edmond Santa Fe.
Gallery: OCA East All-State teams by class
QB: Cole Dugger, Owasso (6A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
QB: Gunnar Gundy, Stillwater (6A)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
QB: Eli Williams, Sapulpa (6A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
RB: Jimmie Coleman, Muskogee (6A)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
RB: Will Cox, Jenks (6A)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR: Anthony Bland, Stillwater (6A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
WR: Luke Creeger, Bixby (6A)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
WR: Justin Murphy, Jenks (6A)
Photo by STEVE SISNEY/For theTulsa World
WR: Brennan Presley, Bixby (6A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
TE: Mario Kirby, Owasso (6A)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
OL: Trevor Burckhartzmeyer, Broken Arrow (6A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
DL: Devion Williams, Muskogee (6A)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
LB: Marcus Esparza, Sapulpa (6A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
LB: Jake Rogers, Union (6A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
LB: Brody Sartin, Bixby (6A)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
DB: Dawson Adams, Owasso (6A)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
DB: Bryce Mattioda, Broken Arrow (6A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
DB: Joseph Nichols, Union (6A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Additional Class 6A selections
WR: Scout Cawvey, Shawnee OL: Simeon Faagai, Ponca City; Sergio Garcia, Shawnee; Maximus Johnson, Jenks LB: Lennox Suneagle, Ponca City
DB: Kaunder Ashley, Muskogee; Kobe Hadley, Stillwater; Eli Wohl, Ponca City
Tulsa World File photo
QB: Charlie Murdock, Claremore (5A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
RB: Jace Hightower, Claremore (5A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
RB: Dae Dae Leathers, Tahlequah (5A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
RB: Sevion Morrison, Edison (5A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
WR: Thomas Ivy, Edison (5A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
WR: Dylan Kedzior, Claremore (5A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
TE: Cooper McMurray, Bishop Kelley (5A)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL: Whitney "Porkchop" Azlin (5A)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL: Isaac House, Collinsville (5A)
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
DB: Makai Blades, Glenpool (5A)
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
DB: Jayden Garner, Skiatook (5A)
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
DB: Garrett Mitchell, Pryor (5A)
Photo by JOHN FERGUSON/Wagoner County American-Tribune
LB: Payton Russell, Collinsville (5A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
DL: Gage Tacker, Collinsville (5A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Additional Class 5A selections
QB: Trapper Gilstrap, Pryor; Chris Hilton, McAlester WR: Bo Odom, Ada TE: Colby Squyres, McAlester OL: Trey Briggs, McAlester; Cooper McCoy, Durant DL: Blake Corn, Tahlequah
LB: Braden Maloy, Ada; Matt Maloy, Ada; Dylan Parrish, Tahlequah; Jacob Wood, Pryor
Tulsa World File photo
RB: D.J. Overstreet, Bristow (4A)
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
RB: Tavien Woodworth, Fort Gibson (4A)
Photo by JOHN FERGUSON/Wagoner County American-Tribune
WR: Jaden Snyder, Wagoner (4A)
Photo by JOHN FERGUSON/Wagoner County American-Tribune
OL: Devin Brandt, Hilldale (4A)
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
OL: Bonner Pennington, Oologah (4A)
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
DB: Jalen Fullbright, Bristow (4A)
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
DB: Jayden Mankin, Poteau (4A)
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
DB: Drew Mills, Wagoner (4A)
Photo by JOHN FERGUSON/Wagoner County American-Tribune
DL: Kaden Hanna, Cleveland (4A)
Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
Additional Class 4A selections
QB: Wil Moyer, Cushing RB: Mason Barchers, Poteau WR: Keaton Crooks, Cushing; Jace Nicholson, Sallisaw TE: Carson Ladd, Fort Gibson OL: Braden Fullbright, Bristow; Jackson Phelps, Tecumseh LB: Dawson Jackson, Broken Bow; Anthony Lucky, Grove; Hunter Puls, Cushing; Clay Sanders, Broken Bow; Colton Sanders, Sallisaw DL: Brayden Morgan, Fort Gibson; Vakameila Tuifua, Poteau; Stephen Young, Broken Bow
DB: Clayton Rackley, Tecumseh; Asa Robertson, Madill
Tulsa World File photo
QB: Chase Ricke, Lincoln Christian (3A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
RB: Chase Smith, Berryhill (3A)
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
WR: Toby Willis, Verdigris (3A)
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
WR: Braden Hendrix, Berryhill (3A)
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
OL: Jordan Overson, Lincoln Christian (3A)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
OL: Austin Woods, Verdigris (3A)
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
DL: Nico Lopez, Berryhill (3A)
Nico Lopez, Berryhill, Football. Photographed on August 22, 2018. SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/Tulsa World
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
LB: Sloan Roller, Verdigris (3A)
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
LB: Connor Johnson, Lincoln Christian (3A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
DB: Zach Uhren, Cascia Hall (3A)
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
Additional Class 3A selections
QB: Jacob Barrett, Checotah; Gunner Smith, Bethel; Mason Peery, Stigler RB: Cameron Gunville, Seminole; Ayron Lawson, Perkins-Tryon WR: Ethan Trosky, Inola OL: Alton Allen, Perkins-Tryon; Cole Oswalt, Jay; Luke Wieck, Seminole DB: Devin Acklin, Bethel; Jaxon Calhoun, Stigler LB: Zach Clay, Jay; Treyson Dunigan, Perkins-Tryon
DL: Kobe Sixkiller, Jay; Cole West, Stigler; Jimmy Whitlock, Checotah
Tulsa World File photo
QB: Asher Link, Metro Christian (2A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
QB: Dusty Pendergrass, Beggs (2A)
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
WR: Barrett Bradbury, Adair (2A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
WR: Carson Callaway, Metro Christian (2A)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
WR: Easton Davis, Beggs (2A)
Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
WR: Joe Whiteley, Sperry (2A)
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
OL: Matthew Pierce, Beggs (2A)
Photo by SEPTEMBER DAWN BOTTOMS/For the Tulsa World
DL: Walker Niver, Sperry (2A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
LB: Price Allman, Metro Christian (2A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
DB: Cooper Park, Sperry (2A)
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Additional Class 2A selections
QB: Mason Drake, Perry; Will King III, Hugo RB: Malik Roberson, Spiro; Tanner Showalter, Kingston TE: Brock Borin, Adair; Wacey Williams, Okemah OL: Gunnar Rader, Adair; Caleb Yeager, Kingston DL: Derek Carter, Spiro; Juan Garcia, Atoka; Kendon Watson, Eufaula LB: Taylor Clagg, Chandler; Gunnar Griffith, Vian; Elijah Wright, Vian
DB: Tyler Blanchard, Kingston; Gray Cloud, Vian
Tulsa World File photo
QB: Riley Walker, Rejoice Christian (Class A)
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
RB: Nate Anderson, Rejoice Christian (Class A)
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
WR: Gage Berham, Rejoice Christian (Class A)
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
WR: Easton Kirk, Pawhuska (Class A)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
OL: Amos Satepauhoodle, Hominy (Class A)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
LB: Joseph Cole, Barnsdall (Class A)
Photo provided
Additional Class A selections
QB: Grant Elerick, Stroud; Braiden Holloway, Woodland RB: Bryce Edwards, Central Sallisaw; Blake Gonzales, Colcord; Cliffy Hayes, Hominy WR: Cade McNeil, Pawhuska; Heath Moles, Barnsdall OL: Zachary Buchanan, Pawnee; Damion Dover, Gore; Austin Sharp, Tonkawa DL: Tanner Daniels, Quapaw; Barton (Cash) Perrier, Barnsdall LB: Jaden Chandler, Colcord; Peyton Day, Tonkawa; Drew Elerich, Stroud; Hunter Reed, Pawhuska SEC: James Dover, Gore; Parker Miller, Tonkawa; Gage Parrick, Stroud
K: Salvador Martinez, Commerce
Tulsa World File photo
Tyler Lockett will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 All-World Awards