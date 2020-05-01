A summer convention that annually brings thousands of visitors to the Tulsa area might not happen this year.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association is dangerously close to canceling its 2020 clinic and All-State games, scheduled for July 25-30.
The continuing threat of the coronavirus, nearness of the event and general uncertainly over the availability of facilities have pushed the OCA into a logistical corner, executive director Milt Bassett said.
“We’re trying to hold off for as long as we can to see if something happens — like we suddenly have a vaccine and everybody can go back to work and we can all come together,” Bassett said. “But it’s not looking good.”
Formed in 1934, the OCA held its first convention in Oklahoma City in 1935. This would be its 86th year and 12 consecutive in Tulsa.
The convention typically draws 4,500 to 5,000 coaches and their families to the Tulsa area, filling most of the rooms at the Marriott Southern Hills and Crowne Plaza hotels, with plenty of overflow business for other hotels.
The result is an estimated annual boost of more than $1 million to the local economy.
Bassett said Oral Roberts University won’t be available to house the roughly 300 athletes chosen to participate in All-State games in football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, swimming, golf and tennis, as the school has in the past.
ORU has canceled all summer camps and the campus is expected to remain locked down throughout the summer, except for a few restricted classroom areas.
The OCA has no other suitable place to house the athletes. But even if ORU were available, Bassett said, he isn’t sure it would lessen the OCA’s heightened caution over a fast-spreading virus that has cost the lives of more than 200 Oklahomans and more than 64,000 people nationwide.
“If one (athlete) was carrying the virus and all the kids were together (in the ORU dorms), there’s no telling how many could get sick over a period of time,” Bassett said. “We’re not gonna do anything to jeopardize our kids and coaches."
He said the OCA probably has until June 1 to make a final decision. Barring a drastic change in the situation, he expects the board of directors to vote to cancel during a 10 a.m., May 20 meeting in Oklahoma City.
The convention once alternated between OKC and Tulsa, but Tulsa’s edge in facilities has given it the upper hand over the past two decades. Sixteen of the last 19 conventions have been held in the Oil Capital.
The host Marriott Southern Hills and nearby Crowne Plaza have been excellent partners, Bassett said. And, their proximity to ORU, where many of the All-State contests are staged, make them ideal locations.
The convention is contracted in Tulsa at least through next summer and Bassett said he’s been assured that the host hotels are saving space for 2021, even if the OCA has to cancel this summer.
Bassett fears a temporary loss in revenue if the convention is canceled. OCA funding derives wholly from dues paid by about 9,000 members, one benefit of which is registration for the clinic.
Bassett fears many coaches might forget to renew their dues if there is no convention looming this summer. But he expects the losses to be made up eventually as coaches realize their mistakes and start to renew through the coming school year.
Along with the financial considerations are the emotional. Bassett said he hates breaking an 85-year tradition.
Many coaches and their families count on vacationing in Tulsa every July. Joe Tunnell, former legendary Rush Springs football coach and current OCA staff member, has attended conventions for the last 61 years.
On the positive side, Bassett said the OCA will purchase All-State rings at a cost of about $30,000 and plans to print All-State programs so athletes and their families will have a keepsake of the games, even if they aren't played.