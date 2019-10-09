5A State Baseball Championship (copy)

Pryor's Zach Kober (center) and his teammates move forward to accept their 5A championship trophy after beating Carl Albert in the state final on May 11 in ONEOK Field. On Wednesday, the OSSAA approved districts for the 2020 and '21 season. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

Here are high school baseball districts for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association:

Class 6A

District 1: Deer Creek, Edmond North, Midwest City, Norman, Norman North, OKC Northwest, Southmoore, Westmoore.

District 2: Choctaw, Edmond Santa Fe, Lawton, Moore, Mustang, Putnam North, U.S. Grant, Yukon.

District 3: Bixby, Booker T. Washington, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso, Ponca City, Sapulpa, Union.

District 4: Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Enid, Putnam City, Putnam West, Sand Springs, Stillwater.

Class 5A

District 1: Altus, Ardmore, Del City, Duncan, Lawton MacArthur, Lawton Eisenhower, Noble, Western Heights.

District 2: Carl Albert, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, Piedmont, Santa Fe South, OKC Capitol Hill, OKC Southeast.

District 3: Collinsville, Coweta, Durant, Glenpool, McAlester, Memorial, Shawnee.

District 4: Bishop Kelley, Claremore, Edison, Nathan Hale, Pryor, Tahlequah, Skiatook, Will Rogers.

Class 4A

District 1: Harrah, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, McLoud, Mount St. Mary, OKC Douglass, Purcell, Seminole.

District 2: Bridge Creek, Cache, Chickasha, Elgin, Marlow, Newcastle, OKC John Marshall, Tuttle.

District 3: Ada, Blanchard, Byng, Madill, OKC Classen SAS, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur.

District 4: Anadarko, Bethany, Bishop McGuinness, Clinton, Elk City, OKC Harding Charter Prep, Weatherford, Woodward.

District 5: Berryhill, Bristow, Cleveland, Cushing, Mannford, Perkins, Tecumseh, Webster.

District 6: Catoosa, Central, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Jay, Sequoyah Claremore, Stilwell, Wagoner.

District 7: Grove, Inola, Locust Grove, Miami, Oologah, McLain, Verdigris, Vinita.

District 8: Broken Bow, Checotah, Idabel, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stigler.

Class 3A

District 1: Comanche, Davis, Dickson, Kingston, Lindsay, Lone Grove, Marietta, Tishomingo.

District 2: Antlers, Atoka, Coalgate, Heavener, Hugo, Spiro, Valliant.

District 3: Bethel, Community Christian, Lexington, Little Axe, OKC Millwood, Oklahoma Christian School, Riverside, Washington.

District 4: Cascia Hall, Chandler, Crossings Christian, Hennessey, Jones, Meeker, Perry, Star Spencer.

District 5: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Dewey, Newkirk, Sperry, Metro Christian.

District 6: Adair, Kansas, Kellyville, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Victory Christian.

District 7: Keys (Parkhill), Pocola, Roland, Salina, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Vian, Westville.

District 8: Beggs, Eufaula, Henryetta, Holdenville, Holland Hall, Lincoln Christian, Prague.

Class 2A

District 1: Cashion, Cordell, Fairview, Hobart, Hooker, Mangum, Merritt, Sayre.

District 2: Caney Valley, Dale, Morrison, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Tonkawa.

District 3: Amber-Pocasset, Christian Heritage, Crescent, Luther, Hinton, Minco, Watonga, Wellston.

District 4: Boone-Apache, Calera, Colbert, Dibble, Frederick, Walters, Wayne, Wynnewood.

District 5: Afton, Colcord, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Oktaha, Quapaw, Wyandotte.

District 6: Drumright, Konawa, Latta, Mounds, Okemah, Preston, Stratford, Stroud.

District 7: Chelsea, Choteau-Mazie, Hartshorne, Haskell, Hulbert, Porter Consolidated, Rejoice Christian, Warner.

District 8: Central Sallisaw, Howe, Panama, Savanna/Pittsburgh, Silo, Talihina, Wewoka, Wilburton.

