Here are high school baseball districts for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, approved Wednesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association:
Class 6A
District 1: Deer Creek, Edmond North, Midwest City, Norman, Norman North, OKC Northwest, Southmoore, Westmoore.
District 2: Choctaw, Edmond Santa Fe, Lawton, Moore, Mustang, Putnam North, U.S. Grant, Yukon.
District 3: Bixby, Booker T. Washington, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso, Ponca City, Sapulpa, Union.
District 4: Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial, Enid, Putnam City, Putnam West, Sand Springs, Stillwater.
Class 5A
District 1: Altus, Ardmore, Del City, Duncan, Lawton MacArthur, Lawton Eisenhower, Noble, Western Heights.
District 2: Carl Albert, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, Piedmont, Santa Fe South, OKC Capitol Hill, OKC Southeast.
District 3: Collinsville, Coweta, Durant, Glenpool, McAlester, Memorial, Shawnee.
District 4: Bishop Kelley, Claremore, Edison, Nathan Hale, Pryor, Tahlequah, Skiatook, Will Rogers.
Class 4A
District 1: Harrah, Heritage Hall, Kingfisher, McLoud, Mount St. Mary, OKC Douglass, Purcell, Seminole.
District 2: Bridge Creek, Cache, Chickasha, Elgin, Marlow, Newcastle, OKC John Marshall, Tuttle.
District 3: Ada, Blanchard, Byng, Madill, OKC Classen SAS, Pauls Valley, Plainview, Sulphur.
District 4: Anadarko, Bethany, Bishop McGuinness, Clinton, Elk City, OKC Harding Charter Prep, Weatherford, Woodward.
District 5: Berryhill, Bristow, Cleveland, Cushing, Mannford, Perkins, Tecumseh, Webster.
District 6: Catoosa, Central, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Jay, Sequoyah Claremore, Stilwell, Wagoner.
District 7: Grove, Inola, Locust Grove, Miami, Oologah, McLain, Verdigris, Vinita.
District 8: Broken Bow, Checotah, Idabel, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stigler.
Class 3A
District 1: Comanche, Davis, Dickson, Kingston, Lindsay, Lone Grove, Marietta, Tishomingo.
District 2: Antlers, Atoka, Coalgate, Heavener, Hugo, Spiro, Valliant.
District 3: Bethel, Community Christian, Lexington, Little Axe, OKC Millwood, Oklahoma Christian School, Riverside, Washington.
District 4: Cascia Hall, Chandler, Crossings Christian, Hennessey, Jones, Meeker, Perry, Star Spencer.
District 5: Alva, Blackwell, Chisholm, Dewey, Newkirk, Sperry, Metro Christian.
District 6: Adair, Kansas, Kellyville, Kiefer, Morris, Okmulgee, Victory Christian.
District 7: Keys (Parkhill), Pocola, Roland, Salina, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Vian, Westville.
District 8: Beggs, Eufaula, Henryetta, Holdenville, Holland Hall, Lincoln Christian, Prague.
Class 2A
District 1: Cashion, Cordell, Fairview, Hobart, Hooker, Mangum, Merritt, Sayre.
District 2: Caney Valley, Dale, Morrison, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Tonkawa.
District 3: Amber-Pocasset, Christian Heritage, Crescent, Luther, Hinton, Minco, Watonga, Wellston.
District 4: Boone-Apache, Calera, Colbert, Dibble, Frederick, Walters, Wayne, Wynnewood.
District 5: Afton, Colcord, Commerce, Fairland, Ketchum, Oktaha, Quapaw, Wyandotte.
District 6: Drumright, Konawa, Latta, Mounds, Okemah, Preston, Stratford, Stroud.
District 7: Chelsea, Choteau-Mazie, Hartshorne, Haskell, Hulbert, Porter Consolidated, Rejoice Christian, Warner.
District 8: Central Sallisaw, Howe, Panama, Savanna/Pittsburgh, Silo, Talihina, Wewoka, Wilburton.